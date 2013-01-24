Pepco Holdings Declares Dividend

Pepco Holdings, Inc.'s POM Board of Directors today declared a dividend on common stock of 27 cents per share payable March 28, 2013, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2013.
About PHI: Pepco Holdings, Inc. POM is one of the largest energy delivery companies in the Mid-Atlantic region, serving about 2 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland and New Jersey. PHI subsidiaries Pepco, Delmarva Power and Atlantic City Electric provide regulated electricity service; Delmarva Power also provides natural gas service. PHI also provides energy efficiency and renewable energy services through Pepco Energy Services.
