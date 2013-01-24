Independent Bank Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $10.0 Million

Independent Bank Corp., INDB, parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $10.0 million, or $0.45 on a diluted earnings per share basis. Net income for the full year was $42.6 million, or $1.95 on a diluted earnings per share basis. The Company completed its acquisition of Central Bancorp, Inc. (“Central”) on November 10, 2012 and, as a consequence, Central is now included in the Company's financial results.
The fourth quarter and full year results of 2012 contained various items such as merger and acquisition expenses which the Company considers to be non-core in nature. When excluding these non-core items, net operating earnings for the quarter were $13.7 million, or $0.61 on a diluted earnings per share basis compared to $12.0 million, or $0.55 on a diluted earnings per share basis in the linked quarter. For the full year net operating earnings were $47.1 million, or $2.16 on a diluted earnings per share basis compared to $45.5 million, or $2.12 on a diluted earnings per share basis for the prior year.
Christopher Oddleifson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company, stated: “Rockland Trust's strong earnings for both the fourth quarter and full year reflect an unwavering focus on meeting our customer's needs and investing in our brand. All of our major lines of business performed well, with commercial loan and core deposit generation especially strong. We welcome Central Bank customers and employees to Rockland Trust and expect to continue to build on our positive momentum as we integrate Central's operations.”
CENTRAL BANCORP, INC. ACQUISITION
The Central acquisition added 9 full service branches and one limited service branch, $450.7 million in loans and $357.4 million in deposits at fair value. The total deal consideration was $52.0 million and was split between stock and cash, with sixty percent (60%) of the shares of Central common stock outstanding, in the aggregate, being converted into shares of Independent common stock at a ratio of 1.0533 and the remaining forty percent (40%) of the shares of Central common stock outstanding being converted into the right to receive $32.00 in cash. The Company issued 1,068,514 shares of common stock and paid an aggregate of $21.6 million in cash in connection with the transaction.
|
Net Assets Acquired
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Assets:
|Cash
|$
|12,683
|Investments
|
28,268
|Loans
|450,671
|Premises and Equipment
|6,277
|Goodwill
|22,544
|Core Deposit Intangible
|2,150
|Other Assets
|
37,309
|Total Assets Acquired
|$
|559,902
|Liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|357,434
|Borrowings
|144,920
|Other Liabilities
|5,511
|Total Liabilities Assumed
|$
|507,865
|Purchase Price
|$
|52,037
Subsequent to the acquisition the Company sold approximately $42.2 million of performing jumbo residential mortgages acquired in the transaction and paid down $25.0 million of acquired Federal Home Loan Bank Advances in order to mitigate interest rate risk and decrease the leverage of the acquired bank's balance sheet. For further detail on the loans and deposits acquired, see the organic growth tables provided in the financial section of the release.
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets of $5.8 billion at December 31, 2012 have increased by $564.9 million from the prior quarter and by $786.7 million, or 15.8%, as compared to the year ago period.
Total loans rose to $4.5 billion at December 31, 2012, inclusive of the acquisition, which represents an increase of $462.9 million from the prior quarter, or 45.4% on an annualized basis. Loans have increased by $724.6 million, or 19.1% when compared to December 31, 2011.
Organic loan growth was $54.4 million or 5.3% on an annualized basis for the quarter and $316.2 million, or 8.3% for the full year. Growth was driven by the commercial segment. The commercial loan portfolio continued its strong upward trajectory with an increase in outstanding balances of 12.5%, on an annualized basis, from the prior quarter. The Company closed $896.9 million in commercial loans in 2012 and $296.5 million in the fourth quarter alone, spurred by tax-driven loan activity and a strong loan pipeline. Growth in the home equity loan portfolio tapered off in the fourth quarter as anticipated due to competitive pricing trends but still grew by 14.1% from year ago levels on an organic basis.
Inclusive of the acquisition, deposits increased to $4.5 billion at December 31, 2012, or by 41.4% on an annualized basis for the quarter. For the full year, deposits increased by $669.8 million, or 17.3%. Core deposits increased by $311.1 million, or 35.6%, on an annualized basis for the quarter, to $3.8 billion. Core deposit growth occurred in both consumer and business customer segments and they now represent 83.2% of total deposits. The Company's cost of total deposits declined even further to 0.25% for the quarter, reflecting management's continued emphasis on core deposits and profitable relationships.
Organic deposit growth was $71.4 million, or 6.9% on an annualized basis for the quarter and $312.4 million, or 8.1% on a full year basis. Organic growth for core deposits for the fourth quarter was $97.7 million, or 11.2% on an annualized basis and $333.5 million or 10.3% for the year. Of particular note, demand deposits grew organically by 18.2% from a year ago and now represent 27.5% of total deposits.
The securities portfolio of $507.6 million decreased by $2.4 million during the quarter. The securities portfolio represents 8.8% of total assets at December 31, 2012.
Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2012 was $529.3 million which represents an increase of 7.4% for the quarter. The Tier 1 common ratio at December 31, 2012 declined to an estimated 8.75%, as compared to 9.24% in the prior quarter as a result of the acquisition offset by earnings retention. As anticipated the Company's tangible common ratio declined to 6.56% from the prior quarter's tangible common ratio of 7.04% as a result of acquisition related intangibles.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $45.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, a $2.6 million increase from the linked quarter as robust loan growth served to counter the industry-wide pressure on interest margins caused by the prolonged low rate environment. The net interest margin was 3.68% in the fourth quarter of 2012, declining by four basis points compared to the prior quarter, due to lower earning asset yields coupled with a limited ability to further reduce the Company's overall cost of funds. The net interest margin was also impacted by the absorption of Central's structurally lower margin.
NONINTEREST INCOME
The Company recorded noninterest income of $17.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2012 which represents a $908,000, or 5.6%, increase from the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest income included the following:
- Mortgage banking income increased by $816,000, or 56.5%, reflective of strong mortgage originations and refinancing activity due to the low rate environment.
- Income from loan level derivatives associated with the Company's commercial customers decreased by $336,000 due to less activity during the fourth quarter.
- Other noninterest income increased by $1.3 million, or 87.6% driven by $622,000 associated with Massachusetts historical tax credits, as well as increases in various other categories, including commercial loan late fees, income on called securities, and realized gains on equity securities.
- The Company received proceeds on life insurance policies in the amount of $2.7 million during the third quarter, resulting in a gain of $1.3 million. The gain represented tax-exempt income to the Company. There were no additional proceeds received in the fourth quarter.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Inclusive of merger and integration costs the Company recorded noninterest expense of $45.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2012 which represents a $5.0 million, or 12.5% increase from the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest expense included the following:
- Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.4 million, or 6.7%, driven largely by an increase in incentive compensation and the inclusion of Central's employee base in the fourth quarter of 2012.
- Occupancy and equipment expense increased $337,000, or 8.0%, mainly due to the acquired Central facilities.
- Merger and acquisition expenses associated with the Central acquisition were $5.5 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of $4.9 million from the prior quarter.
- Other noninterest expenses increased by $421,000, or 4.1% mainly due to an increase in contract labor of $224,000 and consultant fees of $211,000.
- During the third quarter of 2012 the Company recorded a $2.2 million goodwill impairment charge, which represented the total amount of goodwill relating to Compass Exchange Advisors, LLC (“Compass”) which was acquired in January 2007. There were no further impairment charges recognized during the fourth quarter.
The Company generated a return on average assets and a return on average common equity in the fourth quarter of 2012 of 0.73% and 7.68% respectively, as compared to 0.91% and 9.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2012. On an operating basis the return on average assets and the return on average common equity in the fourth quarter was 1.00% and 10.54%, respectively, compared to 0.93% and 9.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2012. For the full year 2012 the return on average assets and the return on average common equity was 0.83% and 8.66% compared to 0.96% and 9.93% for the prior year. On an operating basis the return on average assets and the return on average common equity for 2012 was 0.92% and 9.57%, respectively, compared to 0.96% and 9.94%, respectively, for the prior year.
ASSET QUALITY
The provision for loan losses was $4.4 million for the fourth quarter compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2012. The provision for loan losses exceeded net charge-offs in both periods as the Company continues to prudently add to loan loss reserves in line with strong loan growth trends. For the quarter, net charge-offs remained consistent at $2.3 million, or 0.21%, on an annualized basis of average loans as compared to the prior quarter. Delinquency as a percentage of loans increased to 0.82% at December 31, 2012 compared to 0.79% at September 30, 2012. Nonperforming loans decreased by $2.3 million to $28.8 million, or 0.64% of total loans at December 31, 2012, from $31.1 million, or 0.77% of total loans at September 30, 2012. Nonperforming assets increased modestly to $42.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared to $41.5 million in the linked quarter.
Consistent with generally accepted accounting principles, acquired loans which are accounted for as purchased credit impaired loans have an accretable yield, which will be recognized in interest income over the life of the loans, based on expected cash flows. As such, these loans are not included in the Company's nonperforming loan amount unless it is deemed that there is no future accretable yield.
The allowance for loan losses was $51.8 million, at December 31, 2012, an increase of $2.1 million from the prior quarter levels. The Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.15% and 1.23% as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2012 and September 30, 2012, respectively. Loans acquired in connection with the acquisition have been recorded at fair value, including a reduction for estimated credit losses, and without carryover of the respective portfolio's historical allowance for loan losses. Excluding these acquired loans at December 31, 2012, the allowance for loan losses would have been 1.26% as a percentage of total loans.
Christopher Oddleifson and Denis K. Sheahan, Chief Financial Officer, of Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 25, 2013. Internet access to the call is available on the Company's website at www.RocklandTrust.com or by telephonic access by dial-in at 1-877-317-6016 reference: INDB. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529. Replay Pass code: 10023472. The webcast replay will be available until January 25, 2014.
Independent Bank Corp., which has Rockland Trust Company as a wholly-owned bank subsidiary, has approximately $5.8 billion in assets. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of commercial banking products and services, retail banking products and services, business and consumer loans, insurance products and services, and investment management services. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank Where Each Relationship Matters®, visit www.RocklandTrust.com.
This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. Actual results may differ from those contemplated by these statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Operating earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes gain or loss due to items that management does not believe are related to its core banking business, such as gains or losses on the sales of securities, merger and acquisition expenses, and other items. The Company's management uses operating earnings to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by gains or losses which management deems not to be core to the Company's operations. The Company has included information on operating earnings because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management and may also find that it facilitates the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. Non-GAAP operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-core and excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.
|
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
December 31,
2012
|
September 30,
2012
|
December 31,
2011
|
% Change
Dec. 2012 vs.
Sept. 2012
|
% Change
Dec. 2012 vs.
Dec. 2011
|Assets
|Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|98,144
|$
|66,690
|$
|58,301
|47.16
|%
|68.34
|%
|Interest Earning Deposits with Banks
|117,330
|111,703
|179,203
|5.04
|%
|-34.53
|%
|Securities
|Trading Assets
|-
|-
|8,240
|n/a
|-100.00
|%
|Securities Available for Sale
|329,286
|323,156
|305,332
|1.90
|%
|7.85
|%
|Securities Held to Maturity
|178,318
|186,842
|204,956
|-4.56
|%
|-13.00
|%
|Total Securities
|507,604
|509,998
|518,528
|-0.47
|%
|-2.11
|%
|Loans Held for Sale
|48,187
|42,393
|20,500
|13.67
|%
|135.06
|%
|Loans
|Commercial and Industrial
|687,511
|653,861
|575,716
|5.15
|%
|19.42
|%
|Commercial Real Estate
|2,122,153
|1,939,245
|1,847,654
|9.43
|%
|14.86
|%
|Commercial Construction
|188,768
|175,731
|128,904
|7.42
|%
|46.44
|%
|Small Business
|78,594
|78,794
|78,509
|-0.25
|%
|0.11
|%
|Total Commercial
|3,077,026
|2,847,631
|2,630,783
|8.06
|%
|16.96
|%
|Residential Real Estate
|604,668
|375,660
|416,570
|60.96
|%
|45.15
|%
|Residential Construction
|8,213
|9,288
|9,631
|-11.57
|%
|-14.72
|%
|Home Equity - 1st Position
|487,246
|485,605
|381,784
|0.34
|%
|27.62
|%
|Home Equity - 2nd Position
|314,903
|308,770
|314,279
|1.99
|%
|0.20
|%
|Total Consumer Real Estate
|1,415,030
|1,179,323
|1,122,264
|19.99
|%
|26.09
|%
|Total Other Consumer
|26,955
|29,181
|41,343
|-7.63
|%
|-34.80
|%
|Total Loans
|4,519,011
|4,056,135
|3,794,390
|11.41
|%
|19.10
|%
|Less - Allowance for Loan Losses
|(51,834
|)
|(49,746
|)
|(48,260
|)
|4.20
|%
|7.41
|%
|Net Loans
|4,467,177
|4,006,389
|3,746,130
|11.50
|%
|19.25
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
|41,767
|33,564
|35,854
|24.44
|%
|16.49
|%
|Bank Premises and Equipment
|55,227
|49,100
|48,252
|12.48
|%
|14.46
|%
|Goodwill and Core Deposit Intangible
|162,144
|137,293
|140,722
|18.10
|%
|15.22
|%
|Other Assets
|259,405
|234,964
|222,750
|10.40
|%
|16.46
|%
|Total Assets
|$
|5,756,985
|$
|5,192,094
|$
|4,970,240
|10.88
|%
|15.83
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits
|Demand Deposits
|$
|1,248,394
|$
|1,110,266
|$
|992,418
|12.44
|%
|25.79
|%
|Savings and Interest Checking Accounts
|1,691,187
|1,536,439
|1,473,812
|10.07
|%
|14.75
|%
|Money Market
|853,971
|840,723
|780,437
|1.58
|%
|9.42
|%
|Time Certificates of Deposit
|753,125
|630,419
|630,162
|19.46
|%
|19.51
|%
|Total Deposits
|4,546,677
|4,117,847
|3,876,829
|10.41
|%
|17.28
|%
|Borrowings
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Borrowings
|283,569
|189,464
|229,701
|49.67
|%
|23.45
|%
|Wholesale Repurchase Agreements
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Customer Repurchase Agreements
|153,359
|158,578
|166,128
|-3.29
|%
|-7.69
|%
|Junior Subordinated Debentures
|74,127
|61,857
|61,857
|19.84
|%
|19.84
|%
|Subordinated Debentures
|30,000
|30,000
|30,000
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Total Borrowings
|591,055
|489,899
|537,686
|20.65
|%
|9.93
|%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
|5,137,732
|4,607,746
|4,414,515
|11.50
|%
|16.38
|%
|Other Liabilities
|89,933
|91,383
|86,668
|-1.59
|%
|3.77
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common Stock
|225
|214
|213
|5.14
|%
|5.63
|%
|Additional Paid in Capital
|269,950
|237,859
|233,878
|13.49
|%
|15.42
|%
|Retained Earnings
|263,671
|258,481
|239,452
|2.01
|%
|10.11
|%
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax
|(4,526
|)
|(3,589
|)
|(4,486
|)
|26.11
|%
|0.89
|%
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|529,320
|492,965
|469,057
|7.37
|%
|12.85
|%
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|5,756,985
|$
|5,192,094
|$
|4,970,240
|10.88
|%
|15.83
|%
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|
December 31,
2012
|
September 30,
2012
|
December 31,
2011
|
% Change
Dec. 2012 vs.
Sept. 2012
|
% Change
Dec. 2012 vs.
Dec. 2011
|INTEREST INCOME
|Interest on Fed Funds Sold and Short Term Investments
|$
|47
|$
|34
|$
|81
|38.24
|%
|-41.98
|%
|Interest and Dividends on Securities
|3,753
|4,015
|4,592
|-6.53
|%
|-18.27
|%
|Interest on Loans
|47,166
|44,251
|43,533
|6.59
|%
|8.35
|%
|Interest on Loans Held for Sale
|448
|255
|176
|75.69
|%
|154.55
|%
|Total Interest Income
|51,414
|48,555
|48,382
|5.89
|%
|6.27
|%
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Interest on Deposits
|2,658
|2,619
|2,907
|1.49
|%
|-8.57
|%
|Interest on Borrowed Funds
|3,277
|3,098
|3,621
|5.78
|%
|-9.50
|%
|Total Interest Expense
|5,935
|5,717
|6,528
|3.81
|%
|-9.08
|%
|Net Interest Income
|45,479
|42,838
|41,854
|6.17
|%
|8.66
|%
|Less - Provision for Loan Losses
|4,350
|3,606
|3,800
|20.63
|%
|14.47
|%
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|41,129
|39,232
|38,054
|4.84
|%
|8.08
|%
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|4,159
|3,959
|4,254
|5.05
|%
|-2.23
|%
|Interchange and ATM Fees
|2,594
|2,422
|2,052
|7.10
|%
|26.41
|%
|Investment Management
|3,666
|3,723
|3,222
|-1.53
|%
|13.78
|%
|Mortgage Banking Income
|2,261
|1,445
|1,560
|56.47
|%
|44.94
|%
|Net Gain on Sale of Securities
|5
|-
|-
|100.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance Policies
|903
|757
|847
|19.29
|%
|6.61
|%
|
|Proceeds from Life Insurance Policies
|-
|1,307
|-
|-100.00
|%
|
n/a
|
|Loan Level Derivative Income
|711
|1,047
|852
|-32.09
|%
|-16.55
|%
|Gross Change on Write-Down of Certain Investments to Fair Value
|107
|403
|(48
|)
|-73.45
|%
|-322.92
|%
|Less: Portion of Other-Than-Temporary Impairment Losses Recognized in OCI
|(107
|)
|(403
|)
|9
|-73.45
|%
|-1288.89
|%
|Net Loss on Write-Down of Certain Investments to Fair Value
|-
|-
|(39
|)
|
n/a
|
|-100.00
|%
|Other Noninterest Income
|2,717
|1,448
|1,567
|87.64
|%
|73.39
|%
|
|Total Noninterest Income
|17,016
|16,108
|14,315
|5.64
|%
|18.87
|%
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|22,099
|20,704
|20,693
|6.74
|%
|6.79
|%
|Occupancy and Equipment Expenses
|4,555
|4,218
|3,970
|7.99
|%
|14.74
|%
|Data Processing and Facilities Management
|1,227
|1,144
|1,063
|7.26
|%
|15.43
|%
|FDIC Assessment
|878
|775
|736
|13.29
|%
|19.29
|%
|Prepayment Fee on Borrowings
|7
|-
|757
|0.00
|%
|-99.08
|%
|Merger and Acquisition Expenses
|5,474
|595
|-
|820.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|Goodwill Impairment
|-
|2,227
|-
|-100.00
|%
|
n/a
|
|Other Noninterest Expense
|10,810
|10,389
|9,733
|4.05
|%
|11.07
|%
|Total Noninterest Expense
|45,050
|40,052
|36,952
|12.48
|%
|21.91
|%
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|13,095
|15,288
|15,417
|-14.34
|%
|-15.06
|%
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|3,127
|3,687
|4,248
|-15.19
|%
|-26.39
|%
|NET INCOME
|$
|9,968
|$
|11,601
|$
|11,169
|-14.08
|%
|-10.75
|%
|BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.52
|-16.67
|%
|-13.46
|%
|DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.52
|-15.09
|%
|-13.46
|%
|BASIC AVERAGE SHARES
|22,286,841
|21,654,188
|21,484,695
|DILUTED AVERAGE SHARES
|22,318,343
|21,706,304
|21,504,053
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|Net Interest Margin (FTE)
|3.68
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.78
|%
|Return on Average Assets
|0.73
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.91
|%
|Return on Average Common Equity
|7.68
|%
|9.39
|%
|9.45
|%
|
RECONCILIATION TABLE - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|NET INCOME
|$
|9,968
|$
|11,601
|$
|11,169
|-14.08
|%
|-10.75
|%
|Noninterest Income Components
|Less - Gain on Sale of Securities, net of tax
|(3
|)
|-
|-
|Less - Proceeds from Life Insurance Policies, tax exempt
|-
|(1,307
|)
|-
|Noninterest Expense Components
|Add - Prepayment Fees on Borrowings, net of tax
|4
|-
|448
|Add - Merger & Acquisition Expenses, net of tax
|3,710
|352
|-
|Add - Goodwill Impairment, net of tax
|-
|1,317
|-
|NET OPERATING EARNINGS
|$
|13,679
|$
|11,963
|$
|11,617
|14.34
|%
|17.75
|%
|Diluted Earnings Per Share, on an Operating Basis
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.54
|10.91
|%
|12.96
|%
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Twelve Months Ended
|
|
December 31,
2012
|
December 31,
2011
|
% Change
Dec. 2012 vs.
Dec. 2011
|INTEREST INCOME
|Interest on Fed Funds Sold and Short Term Investments
|$
|132
|$
|162
|-18.52
|%
|Interest and Dividends on Securities
|16,763
|20,657
|-18.85
|%
|Interest on Loans
|178,309
|174,450
|2.21
|%
|Interest on Loans Held for Sale
|988
|482
|104.98
|%
|Total Interest Income
|196,192
|195,751
|0.23
|%
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Interest on Deposits
|10,703
|13,355
|-19.86
|%
|Interest on Borrowed Funds
|12,690
|15,317
|-17.15
|%
|Total Interest Expense
|23,393
|28,672
|-18.41
|%
|Net Interest Income
|172,799
|167,079
|3.42
|%
|Less - Provision for Loan Losses
|18,056
|11,482
|57.25
|%
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|154,743
|155,597
|-0.55
|%
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|15,930
|16,628
|-4.20
|%
|Interchange and ATM Fees
|9,783
|7,733
|26.51
|%
|Investment Management
|14,779
|13,532
|9.22
|%
|Mortgage Banking Income
|6,500
|4,197
|54.87
|%
|Net Gain on Sale of Securities
|5
|723
|-99.31
|%
|Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance Policies
|3,114
|3,170
|-1.77
|%
|Proceeds from Life Insurance Policies
|1,307
|-
|100.00
|%
|Loan Level Derivative Income
|3,457
|2,093
|65.17
|%
|Gross Change on Write-Down of Certain Investments to Fair Value
|678
|53
|1179.25
|%
|Less: Portion of Other-Than-Temporary Impairment Losses Recognize in OCI
|(754
|)
|(296
|)
|154.73
|%
|Net Loss on Write-Down of Certain Investments to Fair Value
|(76
|)
|(243
|)
|-68.72
|%
|Other Noninterest Income
|7,217
|4,867
|48.28
|%
|Total Noninterest Income
|62,016
|52,700
|17.68
|%
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|84,014
|81,275
|3.37
|%
|Occupancy and Equipment Expenses
|17,307
|16,916
|2.31
|%
|Data Processing and Facilities Management
|4,644
|4,891
|-5.05
|%
|FDIC Assessment
|3,232
|3,496
|-7.55
|%
|Prepayment Fee on Borrowings
|7
|757
|-99.08
|%
|Merger and Acquisition Expenses
|6,741
|-
|100.00
|%
|Goodwill Impairment
|2,227
|-
|100.00
|%
|Other Noninterest Expense
|41,287
|38,378
|7.58
|%
|Total Noninterest Expense
|159,459
|145,713
|9.43
|%
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|57,300
|62,584
|-8.44
|%
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|14,673
|17,148
|-14.43
|%
|NET INCOME
|$
|42,627
|$
|45,436
|-6.18
|%
|BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|1.96
|$
|2.12
|-7.55
|%
|DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|1.95
|$
|2.12
|-8.02
|%
|BASIC AVERAGE SHARES
|21,782,499
|21,422,757
|DILUTED AVERAGE SHARES
|21,812,316
|21,451,587
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|Net Interest Margin (FTE)
|3.75
|%
|3.90
|%
|Return on Average Assets
|0.83
|%
|0.96
|%
|Return on Average Common Equity
|8.66
|%
|9.93
|%
|
RECONCILIATION TABLE - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|NET INCOME
|$
|42,627
|$
|45,436
|-6.18
|%
|Noninterest Income Components
|Less - Net Gain on Sale of Securities, net of tax
|(3
|)
|(428
|)
|Less - Proceeds from Life Insurance Policies, tax exempt
|(1,307
|)
|-
|Noninterest Expense Components
|Add - Prepayment Fees on Borrowings, net of tax
|4
|448
|Add - Merger & Acquisition Expenses, net of tax
|4,459
|-
|Add - Goodwill Impairment, net of tax
|1,317
|-
|NET OPERATING EARNINGS
|$
|47,097
|$
|45,456
|3.61
|%
|Diluted Earnings Per Share, on an Operating Basis
|$
|2.16
|$
|2.12
|1.89
|%
|RECONCILIATION TABLE - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
2012
|
September 30,
2012
|
December 31,
2011
|
% Change
Dec. 2012 vs.
Sept. 2012
|
% Change
|
December 31,
2012
|
December 31,
2011
|
% Change
Dec. 2012 vs.
Dec. 2011
|Noninterest Income GAAP
|$
|17,016
|$
|16,108
|$
|14,315
|5.64
|%
|18.87
|%
|$
|62,016
|$
|52,700
|17.68
|%
|Less - Net Gain on Sale of Securities
|(5
|)
|-
|-
|-100.00
|%
|-100.00
|%
|(5
|)
|(723
|)
|-99.31
|%
|Add - Other-Than-Temporary-Impairment on Securities
|-
|-
|39
|n/a
|-100.00
|%
|76
|243
|-68.72
|%
|Less - Proceeds from Life Insurance Policies, tax exempt
|-
|(1,307
|)
|-
|100.00
|%
|
n/a
|
|(1,307
|)
|-
|-100.00
|%
|Noninterest Income as Adjusted
|$
|17,011
|$
|14,801
|$
|14,354
|14.93
|%
|18.51
|%
|$
|60,780
|$
|52,220
|16.39
|%
|Noninterest Expense GAAP
|$
|45,050
|$
|40,052
|$
|36,952
|12.48
|%
|21.91
|%
|$
|159,459
|$
|145,713
|9.43
|%
|Less - Prepayment Fee on Borrowings
|(7
|)
|-
|(757
|)
|-100.00
|%
|-99.08
|%
|(7
|)
|(757
|)
|-99.08
|%
|Less - Merger and Acquisition Expenses
|(5,474
|)
|(595
|)
|-
|820.00
|%
|-100.00
|%
|(6,741
|)
|-
|-100.00
|%
|Less - Goodwill Impairment
|-
|(2,227
|)
|-
|100.00
|%
|n/a
|(2,227
|)
|-
|-100.00
|%
|Noninterest Expense as Adjusted
|$
|39,569
|$
|37,230
|$
|36,195
|6.28
|%
|9.32
|%
|$
|150,484
|$
|144,956
|3.81
|%
|
ASSET QUALITY
|
Nonperforming Assets
At
|
Net Charge-Offs
For the Three Months Ending
|
Net Charge-Offs
For the Twelve Months Ending
|
December 31,
2012
|
September 30,
2012
|
December 31,
2011
|
December 31,
2012
|
September 30,
2012
|
December 31,
2011
|
December 31,
2012
|
December 31,
2011
|Nonperforming Loans
|Commercial & Industrial Loans
|$
|2,666
|$
|2,981
|$
|1,883
|($326
|)
|$
|1,145
|$
|361
|$
|5,228
|$
|2,468
|Commercial Real Estate Loans
|6,574
|9,249
|13,109
|990
|433
|1,246
|4,160
|2,803
|Small Business Loans
|570
|604
|542
|197
|77
|132
|482
|1,030
|Residential Real Estate Loans
|11,472
|10,383
|9,867
|581
|148
|69
|943
|559
|Home Equity
|7,311
|7,643
|3,130
|646
|329
|692
|3,085
|1,574
|Installment Loans - Other
|173
|221
|422
|174
|131
|318
|584
|1,043
|Total Nonperforming Loans / Total Net Charge-offs
|$
|28,766
|$
|31,081
|$
|28,953
|$
|2,262
|$
|2,263
|$
|2,818
|$
|14,482
|$
|9,477
|Nonaccrual Securities
|1,511
|1,521
|1,272
|Other Assets in Possession
|176
|176
|266
|Other Real Estate Owned
|11,974
|8,751
|6,658
|Nonperforming Assets
|$
|42,427
|$
|41,529
|$
|37,149
|Nonperforming Loans/Gross Loans
|0.64
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.76
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses/Nonperforming Loans
|180.19
|%
|160.05
|%
|166.68
|%
|Gross Loans/Total Deposits
|99.39
|%
|98.50
|%
|97.87
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses/Total Loans
|1.15
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.27
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (quarter annualized)
|0.21
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.30
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (year-to-date)
|0.36
|%
|0.26
|%
|
Troubled Debt Restructurings
At
|
December 31,
2012
|
September 30,
2012
|
December 31,
2011
|Troubled Debt Restructurings on Accrual Status
|$
|46,764
|$
|46,823
|$
|37,151
|Troubled Debt Restructurings on Nonaccrual Status
|6,554
|5,962
|9,230
|Total Troubled Debt Restructurings
|$
|53,318
|$
|52,785
|$
|46,381
|
Nonperforming Assets Reconciliation
|
Three Months Ending
December 31,
2012
|
Three Months Ending
September 30,
2012
|
Three Months Ending
December 31,
2011
|Nonperforming Assets Beginning Balance
|$
|41,529
|$
|43,857
|$
|36,647
|New to Nonperforming
|6,927
|7,981
|9,279
|Loans Charged-Off
|(3,053
|)
|(2,826
|)
|(3,155
|)
|Loans Paid-Off
|(2,438
|)
|(3,837
|)
|(821
|)
|Loans Transferred to Other Real Estate Owned/Other Assets
|(1,632
|)
|(347
|)
|(650
|)
|Loans Restored to Accrual Status
|(2,194
|)
|(1,081
|)
|(2,296
|)
|New to Other Real Estate Owned
|1,632
|347
|650
|Acquired Other Real Estate Owned
|2,633
|
-
|
-
|Sale of Other Real Estate Owned
|(1,281
|)
|(2,708
|)
|(2,508
|)
|Other
|304
|143
|3
|
Nonperforming Assets Ending Balance
|$
|42,427
|$
|41,529
|$
|37,149
|
Financial Ratios
|
December 31,
2012
|
September 30,
2012
|
December 31,
2011
|Book Value per Common Share
|$
|23.24
|$
|22.75
|$
|21.82
|Tangible Common Book Value per Share (proforma to include
|the tax deductibility of goodwill) - Non-GAAP
|$
|17.00
|$
|17.28
|$
|16.21
|Tangible Common Capital/Tangible Assets
|6.56
|%
|7.04
|%
|6.80
|%
|Tangible Common Capital/Tangible Asset (proforma to include
|the tax deductibility of goodwill) - Non-GAAP
|6.90
|%
|7.38
|%
|7.18
|%
|
Capital Adequacy
|Tier one leverage capital ratio (1)
|8.65
|%
|8.73
|%
|8.61
|%
|Tier one common ratio (1)
|8.75
|%
|9.24
|%
|9.16
|%
|(1) Estimated number for December 31, 2012
|
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2012
|September 30, 2012
|
|
December 31, 2011
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Paid
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Paid
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Paid
|
Yield/
Rate
|Interest-Earning Assets
|Interest Earning Deposits with Banks, Federal Funds Sold, and Short Term Investments
|$
|79,894
|$
|47
|0.23
|%
|$
|53,650
|$
|34
|0.25
|%
|$
|129,956
|$
|81
|0.25
|%
|Securities
|Trading Assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,152
|80
|3.89
|%
|Taxable Investment Securities
|509,289
|3,742
|2.92
|%
|513,712
|3,995
|3.09
|%
|511,302
|4,467
|3.47
|%
|Nontaxable Investment Securities (1)
|915
|19
|8.26
|%
|1,649
|34
|8.20
|%
|4,066
|76
|7.42
|%
|Total Securities:
|510,204
|3,761
|2.93
|%
|515,361
|4,029
|3.11
|%
|523,520
|4,623
|3.50
|%
|Loans Held for Sale
|48,091
|448
|3.71
|%
|34,106
|255
|2.97
|%
|23,237
|176
|3.00
|%
|Loans
|Commercial and Industrial
|666,606
|6,666
|3.98
|%
|636,533
|6,447
|4.03
|%
|562,638
|5,917
|4.17
|%
|Commercial Real Estate (1)
|2,027,330
|24,702
|4.85
|%
|1,920,905
|23,173
|4.80
|%
|1,830,429
|23,294
|5.05
|%
|Commercial Construction
|182,293
|1,882
|4.11
|%
|162,150
|1,695
|4.16
|%
|122,518
|1,417
|4.59
|%
|Small Business
|78,719
|1,120
|5.66
|%
|78,629
|1,121
|5.67
|%
|77,477
|1,136
|5.82
|%
|Total Commercial
|2,954,948
|34,370
|4.63
|%
|2,798,217
|32,436
|4.61
|%
|2,593,062
|31,764
|4.86
|%
|Residential Real Estate
|514,605
|5,055
|3.91
|%
|381,247
|4,060
|4.24
|%
|426,442
|4,721
|4.39
|%
|Residential Construction
|8,419
|87
|4.11
|%
|11,567
|104
|3.58
|%
|7,703
|88
|4.53
|%
|Home Equity
|797,792
|7,289
|3.63
|%
|787,052
|7,236
|3.66
|%
|673,509
|6,370
|3.75
|%
|Total Consumer Real Estate
|1,320,816
|12,431
|3.74
|%
|1,179,866
|11,400
|3.84
|%
|1,107,654
|11,179
|4.00
|%
|Total Other Consumer
|27,490
|615
|8.90
|%
|30,155
|669
|8.83
|%
|44,242
|865
|7.76
|%
|Total Loans
|4,303,254
|47,416
|4.38
|%
|4,008,238
|44,505
|4.42
|%
|3,744,958
|43,808
|4.64
|%
|Total Interest-Earning Assets
|$
|4,941,443
|$
|51,672
|4.16
|%
|$
|4,611,355
|$
|48,823
|4.21
|%
|$
|4,421,671
|$
|48,688
|4.37
|%
|Cash and Due from Banks
|70,404
|75,876
|58,257
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
|38,201
|33,564
|35,854
|Other Assets
|405,179
|374,208
|357,871
|Total Assets
|$
|5,455,227
|$
|5,095,003
|$
|4,873,653
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Deposits
|Savings and Interest Checking Accounts
|$
|1,548,798
|$
|729
|0.19
|%
|$
|1,482,213
|$
|707
|0.19
|%
|$
|1,401,182
|$
|768
|0.22
|%
|Money Market
|842,574
|586
|0.28
|%
|801,921
|615
|0.31
|%
|742,344
|687
|0.37
|%
|Time Deposits
|697,599
|1,343
|0.77
|%
|635,729
|1,297
|0.81
|%
|624,458
|1,453
|0.92
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|3,088,971
|$
|2,658
|0.34
|%
|$
|2,919,863
|$
|2,619
|0.36
|%
|$
|2,767,984
|$
|2,908
|0.42
|%
|Borrowings
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Borrowings
|$
|253,758
|$
|1,398
|2.19
|%
|$
|198,212
|$
|1,255
|2.52
|%
|$
|256,907
|$
|1,731
|2.67
|%
|Wholesale Repurchase Agreements
|50,000
|292
|2.32
|%
|50,000
|292
|2.32
|%
|50,000
|292
|2.32
|%
|Customer Repurchase Agreements
|176,624
|57
|0.13
|%
|161,097
|76
|0.19
|%
|163,738
|125
|0.30
|%
|Junior Subordinated Debentures
|68,587
|983
|5.70
|%
|61,857
|928
|5.97
|%
|61,857
|925
|5.93
|%
|Subordinated Debentures
|30,000
|547
|7.25
|%
|30,000
|547
|7.25
|%
|30,000
|547
|7.23
|%
|Total Borrowings
|$
|578,969
|$
|3,277
|2.25
|%
|$
|501,166
|$
|3,098
|2.46
|%
|$
|562,502
|$
|3,620
|2.55
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|$
|3,667,940
|$
|5,935
|0.64
|%
|$
|3,421,029
|$
|5,717
|0.66
|%
|$
|3,330,486
|$
|6,528
|0.78
|%
|Demand Deposits
|1,178,975
|1,093,387
|994,500
|Other Liabilities
|92,158
|89,157
|79,842
|Total Liabilities
|$
|4,939,073
|$
|4,603,573
|$
|4,404,828
|Stockholders' Equity
|516,154
|491,430
|468,825
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|5,455,227
|$
|5,095,003
|$
|4,873,653
|Net Interest Income
|$
|45,737
|$
|43,106
|$
|42,160
|Interest Rate Spread (2)
|3.53
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.59
|%
|Net Interest Margin (3)
|3.68
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.78
|%
|Supplemental Information:
|Total Deposits, including Demand Deposits
|$
|4,267,946
|$
|2,658
|$
|4,013,250
|$
|2,619
|$
|3,762,484
|$
|2,908
|Cost of Total Deposits
|0.25
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.31
|%
|Total Funding Liabilities, including Demand Deposits
|$
|4,846,915
|$
|5,935
|$
|4,514,416
|$
|5,717
|$
|4,324,986
|$
|6,528
|Cost of Total Funding Liabilities
|0.49
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.60
|%
|(1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis is $258,000, $268,000, and $306,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, and December 31, 2011, respectively.
|(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2012
|December 31, 2011
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Paid
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Paid
|
Yield/
Rate
|Interest-Earning Assets
|
Interest Earning Deposits with Banks, Federal Funds Sold, and Short Term Investments
|$
|54,483
|$
|132
|0.24
|%
|$
|65,053
|$
|162
|0.25
|%
|Securities
|Trading Assets
|1,365
|37
|2.71
|%
|8,329
|285
|3.42
|%
|Taxable Investment Securities
|524,466
|16,643
|3.17
|%
|540,564
|20,041
|3.71
|%
|Nontaxable Investment Securities (1)
|1,746
|140
|8.02
|%
|7,471
|560
|7.50
|%
|Total Securities:
|527,577
|16,820
|3.19
|%
|556,364
|20,886
|3.75
|%
|Loans Held for Sale
|29,928
|988
|3.30
|%
|14,646
|482
|3.29
|%
|Loans
|Commercial and Industrial
|625,789
|25,309
|4.04
|%
|538,805
|22,867
|4.24
|%
|Commercial Real Estate (1)
|1,923,602
|93,582
|4.86
|%
|1,792,247
|93,604
|5.22
|%
|Commercial Construction
|159,271
|6,698
|4.21
|%
|126,083
|5,805
|4.60
|%
|Small Business
|79,092
|4,509
|5.70
|%
|78,851
|4,606
|5.84
|%
|Total Commercial
|2,787,754
|130,098
|4.67
|%
|2,535,986
|126,882
|5.00
|%
|Residential Real Estate
|425,084
|17,848
|4.20
|%
|450,501
|20,203
|4.48
|%
|Residential Construction
|11,653
|482
|4.14
|%
|5,685
|260
|4.57
|%
|Home Equity
|765,228
|28,124
|3.68
|%
|635,695
|24,015
|3.78
|%
|Total Consumer Real Estate
|1,201,965
|46,454
|3.86
|%
|1,091,881
|44,478
|4.07
|%
|Total Other Consumer
|32,630
|2,785
|8.54
|%
|53,551
|4,171
|7.79
|%
|Total Loans
|4,022,349
|179,337
|4.46
|%
|3,681,418
|175,531
|4.77
|%
|Total Interest-Earning Assets
|$
|4,634,337
|$
|197,277
|4.26
|%
|$
|4,317,481
|$
|197,061
|4.56
|%
|Cash and Due from Banks
|67,085
|55,897
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
|35,155
|35,854
|Other Assets
|377,450
|336,617
|Total Assets
|$
|5,114,027
|$
|4,745,849
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Deposits
|Savings and Interest Checking Accounts
|$
|1,484,758
|$
|2,820
|0.19
|%
|$
|1,355,478
|$
|3,216
|0.24
|%
|Money Market
|803,656
|2,461
|0.31
|%
|728,380
|3,050
|0.42
|%
|Time Deposits
|646,873
|5,422
|0.84
|%
|656,486
|7,089
|1.08
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|2,935,287
|$
|10,703
|0.36
|%
|$
|2,740,344
|$
|13,355
|0.49
|%
|Borrowings
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Borrowings
|$
|224,553
|$
|5,277
|2.35
|%
|$
|284,400
|$
|7,199
|2.53
|%
|Wholesale Repurchase Agreements
|50,000
|1,162
|2.32
|%
|50,000
|1,747
|3.49
|%
|Customer Repurchase Agreements
|160,589
|325
|0.20
|%
|143,904
|536
|0.37
|%
|Junior Subordinated Debentures
|63,549
|3,749
|5.90
|%
|61,857
|3,663
|5.92
|%
|Subordinated Debentures
|30,000
|2,177
|7.26
|%
|30,000
|2,171
|7.24
|%
|Total Borrowings
|$
|528,691
|$
|12,690
|2.40
|%
|$
|570,161
|$
|15,316
|2.69
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|$
|3,463,978
|$
|23,393
|0.68
|%
|$
|3,310,505
|$
|28,672
|0.87
|%
|Demand Deposits
|1,070,577
|910,701
|Other Liabilities
|87,104
|67,221
|Total Liabilities
|$
|4,621,659
|$
|4,288,427
|Stockholders' Equity
|492,368
|457,422
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|5,114,027
|$
|4,745,849
|Net Interest Income
|$
|173,884
|$
|168,389
|Interest Rate Spread (2)
|3.58
|%
|3.69
|%
|Net Interest Margin (3)
|3.75
|%
|3.90
|%
|Supplemental Information:
|Total Deposits, including Demand Deposits
|$
|4,005,864
|$
|10,703
|$
|3,651,045
|$
|13,355
|Cost of Total Deposits
|0.27
|%
|0.37
|%
|Total Funding Liabilities, including Demand Deposits
|$
|4,534,555
|$
|23,393
|$
|4,221,206
|$
|28,672
|Cost of Total Funding Liabilities
|0.52
|%
|0.68
|%
|(1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis is $1.1 million and $1.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively.
|(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|
|
Organic Loan and Deposit Growth
|Quarter-to-Date
|
December 31,
2012
|
September 30,
2012
|
Balance
Acquired
|
Organic
Growth/(Loss)
|
Organic
Growth/(Loss)
%
|Loans
|Commercial and Industrial
|$
|687,511
|$
|653,861
|$
|536
|$
|33,114
|5.1
|%
|Commercial Real Estate
|2,122,153
|1,939,245
|139,148
|43,760
|2.3
|%
|Commercial Construction
|188,768
|175,731
|-
|13,037
|7.4
|%
|Small Business
|78,594
|78,794
|-
|(200
|)
|-0.3
|%
|Total Commercial
|3,077,026
|2,847,631
|139,684
|89,711
|3.2
|%
|Residential Real Estate
|604,668
|375,660
|259,637
|(1
|)
|(30,629
|)
|-8.2
|%
|Residential Construction
|8,213
|9,288
|-
|(1,075
|)
|-11.6
|%
|Home Equity
|802,149
|794,375
|8,281
|(507
|)
|-0.1
|%
|Total Consumer Real Estate
|1,415,030
|1,179,323
|267,918
|(32,211
|)
|-2.7
|%
|Total Other Consumer
|26,955
|29,181
|826
|(3,052
|)
|-10.5
|%
|Total Loans
|$
|4,519,011
|$
|4,056,135
|$
|408,428
|$
|54,448
|1.3
|%
|Deposits
|Demand Deposits
|$
|1,248,394
|$
|1,110,266
|$
|75,438
|$
|62,690
|5.6
|%
|Savings and Interest Checking Accounts
|1,691,187
|1,536,439
|65,110
|89,638
|5.8
|%
|Money Market
|853,971
|840,723
|72,849
|(59,601
|)
|-7.1
|%
|Time Certificates of Deposit
|753,125
|630,419
|144,037
|(21,331
|)
|-3.4
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|4,546,677
|$
|4,117,847
|$
|357,434
|$
|71,396
|1.7
|%
|Year-to-Date
|
December 31,
2012
|
December 30,
2011
|
Balance
Acquired
|
Organic
Growth/(Loss)
|
Organic
Growth/(Loss)
%
|Loans
|Commercial and Industrial
|$
|687,511
|$
|575,716
|$
|536
|$
|111,259
|19.3
|%
|Commercial Real Estate
|2,122,153
|1,847,654
|139,148
|135,351
|7.3
|%
|Commercial Construction
|188,768
|128,904
|-
|59,864
|46.4
|%
|Small Business
|78,594
|78,509
|-
|85
|0.1
|%
|Total Commercial
|3,077,026
|2,630,783
|139,684
|306,559
|11.7
|%
|Residential Real Estate
|604,668
|416,570
|259,637
|(1
|)
|(71,539
|)
|-17.2
|%
|Residential Construction
|8,213
|9,631
|-
|(1,418
|)
|-14.7
|%
|Home Equity
|802,149
|696,063
|8,281
|97,805
|14.1
|%
|Total Consumer Real Estate
|1,415,030
|1,122,264
|267,918
|24,848
|2.2
|%
|Total Other Consumer
|26,955
|41,343
|826
|(15,214
|)
|-36.8
|%
|Total Loans
|$
|4,519,011
|$
|3,794,390
|$
|408,428
|$
|316,193
|8.3
|%
|Deposits
|Demand Deposits
|$
|1,248,394
|$
|992,418
|$
|75,438
|$
|180,538
|18.2
|%
|Savings and Interest Checking Accounts
|1,691,187
|1,473,812
|65,110
|152,265
|10.3
|%
|Money Market
|853,971
|780,437
|72,849
|685
|0.1
|%
|Time Certificates of Deposit
|753,125
|630,162
|144,037
|(21,074
|)
|-3.3
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|4,546,677
|$
|3,876,829
|$
|357,434
|$
|312,414
|8.1
|%
|(1) Excludes $42.2 million of acquired loans which were sold subsequent to the closing of the acquisition.
Certain amounts in prior year financial statement have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.
