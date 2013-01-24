ñol

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Announces Actions Related to 2013 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 4:03 PM | 1 min read
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE MKT:CTO) announced that the Company's annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. local time, in Daytona Beach, Florida. The record date for shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting has been set for March 1, 2013.

The Board also announced that it has nominated John J. Allen, William L. Olivari, A. Chester Skinner, III, and Thomas P. Warlow, III, for election at the 2013 annual meeting of shareholders with a term expiring at the annual meeting in 2014. As previously announced, Linda Loomis Shelley stated that she would not stand for election at the 2013 annual shareholders' meeting.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns over 11,000 acres in the Daytona Beach area and a portfolio of income properties in diversified markets in the United States. Visit our website at www.ctlc.com.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.
Mark E. Patten, 386-944-5643
Sr. Vice President and CFO
Facsimile: 386-274-1223
mpatten@ctlc.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases