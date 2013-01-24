Select Comfort Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2012 Results

Select Comfort Corporation SCSS today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2012 results for the period ended Dec. 29, 2012. Select Comfort also announced the purchase of the business and assets of Comfortaire Corporation and an additional strategic investment to support innovation and further strengthen the company's competitive advantages.
Fourth-quarter Financial Summary
- Net sales increased 17% to a fourth-quarter record of $221 million, up from $189 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.
- Company-controlled comparable sales grew 11%, representing the 13th consecutive quarter of double-digit comparable-sales growth.
- Operating income decreased 3% to $19.4 million, and, as a percentage of net sales, was 8.8% compared to 10.6% in the fourth quarter of 2011. Operating margin decreased 180 basis points year-over-year, which included a 250 basis-point increase in sales and marketing expenses and a 30 basis-point increase in research and development expenses. This was partially offset by a 60 basis-point improvement in gross margin and a 50 basis-point decrease in general and administrative (G&A) expenses.
- Earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $0.22, a 19% decrease vs. $0.27 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2011. Fourth-quarter 2011 results included a $1.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, non-recurring net decrease to income-tax expense related to the favorable resolution of prior-years' tax matters.
- During the quarter, the company opened 20 new stores and closed four, ending the year at 410 stores, 19% of which were in the non-mall format.
- Average retail sales per comparable store on a trailing 12-month basis reached a record $2.2 million, 26% higher than prior-year.
Full-year 2012 Financial Summary
- Net sales increased 26% to a record $935 million, up from $743 million in 2011.
- Company-controlled comparable sales grew 23%.
- Results included a $5.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, non-recurring, non-cash charge in the first quarter associated with the June 1, 2012 chief executive officer (CEO) transition.
- Adjusted operating income increased 39% to a record $125.4 million (excluding the CEO transition charge), and, as a percentage of net sales, was a record 13.4% compared to 12.2% for 2011.
- The 120 basis-point, year-over-year increase in adjusted operating margin included a 70 basis-point decrease in G&A expenses and a 50 basis-point improvement in gross margin.
- Earnings per diluted share on a GAAP basis were a record $1.37, a 28% increase vs. $1.07 per diluted share in 2011. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.43 (excluding the CEO transition charge), which were 34% higher than 2011.
- The company opened 57 new stores and closed 28 in 2012; year-end store count of 410 was 8% higher than year-end 2011.
“We are extremely pleased with our record 2012 annual performance and the progress we've made toward our long-term goals. That said, fourth-quarter results were negatively impacted by a significant sales slow-down the last two weeks of December. We also invested in marketing production and testing, as well as product and service innovation, from which we expect to benefit in the current year and beyond,” said Shelly Ibach, president and CEO, Select Comfort.
“In the first few weeks of 2013, sales trends have quickly normalized. We will execute our growth strategy with operational discipline as we advance marketing, product innovation and market development. We remain committed to delivering an unparalleled sleep experience for our customers as we continue progressing toward our goal of at least $1.5 billion in sales and 15 percent operating margin by 2015.”
Cash from operating activities was $101 million for full-year 2012 compared to $91 million in 2011. Capital expenditures for full-year 2012 increased to $52 million as compared to $24 million in 2011, driven by increased investment in stores and information systems. During the fourth quarter, the company returned $10 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 0.4 million shares of its common stock, bringing the total share repurchases year-to-date to $30 million, or 1.1 million shares. As of the end of the quarter, cash, cash equivalents and marketable-debt securities totaled $178 million, and the company had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
Financial Outlook
The company expects to generate full-year 2013 earnings per diluted share of between $1.65 and $1.80, a 15% to 26% increase vs. full-year 2012 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.43. This outlook reflects a company-controlled comparable sales growth target of at least 10 percent and a net increase in store count from 410 at year-end 2012 to between 435 and 445 by year-end 2013.
The company currently anticipates that 2013 capital expenditures will be $70-$80 million, reflecting new stores, relocated and remodeled stores, along with continued investment in customer-management systems. While the company's first priority for capital deployment is to invest in sustained profitable growth, it currently plans to continue repurchasing shares in 2013, with the objective of maintaining share count at current levels.
Acquisition and Additional Strategic Investment
The company also today announced the purchase of the business and assets of Comfortaire Corporation, a manufacturer and marketer of adjustable air-supported sleep systems, in a $15.5 million transaction that closed on Jan. 17, 2013.
“This investment progresses our role as the leader in delivering innovative products as part of an individualized sleep experience, while also strengthening our company's competitive advantages. Specifically, with Comfortaire, we anticipate benefits from the convergence of intellectual property,” explained Ibach. “We also are pleased that the second-largest adjustable air-bed company – with its experienced team and shared commitment to quality, innovation and individualization – is now part of Select Comfort.”
Select Comfort purchased the business and assets of Comfortaire from mattress manufacturer, Park Place Corporation. Comfortaire is a privately held company with 2012 revenues of $10.5 million that manufactures and markets adjustable air-supported sleep systems. Founded in 1981, the company is headquartered in Greenville, S.C., and employs 24 professionals. Select Comfort will continue to operate the Comfortaire business through an independent subsidiary.
The company also committed $4.5 million for a minority equity investment in one of its strategic product-development partners. This investment complements the company's current R&D capabilities and is associated with products scheduled to launch during the next 12-24 months.
Both transactions are being funded solely through the company's internally generated cash reserves.
|
SELECT COMFORT CORPORATION
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|December 29,
|% of
|December 31,
|% of
|2012
|Net Sales
|2011
|Net Sales
|Net sales
|$
|220,559
|100.0
|%
|$
|189,073
|100.0
|%
|Cost of sales
|80,612
|36.5
|%
|70,095
|37.1
|%
|Gross profit
|139,947
|63.5
|%
|118,978
|62.9
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|102,062
|46.3
|%
|82,778
|43.8
|%
|General and administrative
|16,532
|7.5
|%
|15,032
|8.0
|%
|Research and development
|1,906
|0.9
|%
|1,192
|0.6
|%
|Asset impairment charges
|33
|0.0
|%
|6
|0.0
|%
|Total operating expenses
|120,533
|54.6
|%
|99,008
|52.4
|%
|Operating income
|19,414
|8.8
|%
|19,970
|10.6
|%
|Other income, net
|90
|0.0
|%
|4
|0.0
|%
|Income before income taxes
|19,504
|8.8
|%
|19,974
|10.6
|%
|Income tax expense
|7,009
|3.2
|%
|4,604
|2.4
|%
|Net income
|$
|12,495
|5.7
|%
|$
|15,370
|8.1
|%
|Net income per share – basic
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.28
|Net income per share – diluted
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.27
|Reconciliation of weighted-average
|shares outstanding:
|Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
|55,261
|55,424
|Effect of dilutive securities:
|Options
|1,050
|873
|Restricted shares
|449
|566
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|56,760
|56,863
|SELECT COMFORT CORPORATION
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 29,
|% of
|December 31,
|% of
|2012
|Net Sales
|2011
|Net Sales
|Net sales
|$
|934,978
|100.0
|%
|$
|743,203
|100.0
|%
|Cost of sales
|338,432
|36.2
|%
|272,858
|36.7
|%
|Gross profit
|596,546
|63.8
|%
|470,345
|63.3
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|398,205
|42.6
|%
|317,502
|42.7
|%
|General and administrative
|66,617
|7.1
|%
|58,106
|7.8
|%
|Research and development
|6,194
|0.7
|%
|4,175
|0.6
|%
|CEO transition costs
|5,595
|0.6
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|Asset impairment charges
|148
|0.0
|%
|109
|0.0
|%
|Total operating expenses
|476,759
|51.0
|%
|379,892
|51.1
|%
|Operating income
|119,787
|12.8
|%
|90,453
|12.2
|%
|Other income (expense), net
|218
|0.0
|%
|(33
|)
|0.0
|%
|Income before income taxes
|120,005
|12.8
|%
|90,420
|12.2
|%
|Income tax expense
|41,911
|4.5
|%
|29,942
|4.0
|%
|Net income
|$
|78,094
|8.4
|%
|$
|60,478
|8.1
|%
|Net income per share – basic
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.10
|Net income per share – diluted
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.07
|Reconciliation of weighted-average
|shares outstanding:
|Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
|55,516
|55,081
|Effect of dilutive securities:
|Options
|1,059
|821
|Restricted shares
|501
|530
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|57,076
|56,432
|SELECT COMFORT CORPORATION
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|subject to reclassification
|December 29,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|87,915
|$
|116,255
|Marketable debt securities – current
|51,264
|20,020
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|of $348 and $397, respectively
|16,613
|13,844
|Inventories
|35,564
|24,851
|Prepaid expenses
|4,299
|5,778
|Deferred income taxes
|5,401
|4,443
|Other current assets
|9,522
|6,004
|Total current assets
|210,578
|191,195
|Marketable debt securities – non-current
|38,642
|10,042
|Property and equipment, net
|79,356
|43,850
|Deferred income taxes
|8,511
|12,964
|Other assets
|4,934
|4,606
|Total assets
|$
|342,021
|$
|262,657
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|67,703
|$
|50,141
|Customer prepayments
|15,194
|13,529
|Compensation and benefits
|21,597
|29,806
|Taxes and withholding
|9,282
|9,883
|Other current liabilities
|19,285
|15,691
|Total current liabilities
|133,061
|119,050
|Non-current liabilities:
|Warranty liabilities
|1,457
|2,714
|Other long-term liabilities
|13,806
|11,502
|Total non-current liabilities
|15,263
|14,216
|Total liabilities
|148,324
|133,266
|Shareholders' equity:
|Undesignated preferred stock; 5,000 shares authorized,
|no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 142,500 shares authorized,
|55,903 and 56,397 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|559
|564
|Additional paid-in capital
|33,923
|47,701
|Retained earnings
|159,195
|81,101
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|20
|25
|Total shareholders' equity
|193,697
|129,391
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|342,021
|$
|262,657
|SELECT COMFORT CORPORATION
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|subject to reclassification
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 29,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|78,094
|$
|60,478
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|20,401
|13,543
|Stock-based compensation
|10,306
|4,971
|Net loss on disposals and impairments of assets
|115
|98
|Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation
|(6,446
|)
|(2,190
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|3,499
|2,839
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(2,705
|)
|(3,935
|)
|Inventories
|(10,713
|)
|(5,204
|)
|Income taxes
|4,299
|4,445
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(2,382
|)
|(1,976
|)
|Accounts payable
|7,114
|6,913
|Customer prepayments
|1,665
|585
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|(8,108
|)
|5,167
|Other taxes and withholding
|765
|1,944
|Warranty liabilities
|(1,454
|)
|566
|Other accruals and liabilities
|6,176
|2,802
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|100,626
|91,046
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(51,593
|)
|(23,527
|)
|Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|45
|11
|Investments in marketable debt securities
|(86,803
|)
|(40,021
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable debt securities
|26,249
|10,000
|Increase in restricted cash
|-
|(2,650
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(112,102
|)
|(56,187
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
|6,494
|(795
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(34,892
|)
|(371
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|5,138
|4,356
|Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation
|6,446
|2,190
|Debt issuance costs
|(50
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(16,864
|)
|5,380
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(28,340
|)
|40,239
|Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period
|116,255
|76,016
|Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period
|$
|87,915
|$
|116,255
|SELECT COMFORT CORPORATION
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Supplemental Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 29,
|December 31,
|December 29,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Percent of sales:
|Retail
|88.7
|%
|87.1
|%
|89.2
|%
|87.5
|%
|Direct and E-Commerce
|7.8
|%
|9.3
|%
|7.5
|%
|8.7
|%
|Wholesale
|3.5
|%
|3.6
|%
|3.3
|%
|3.8
|%
|Total
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Sales growth rates:
|Retail comparable-store sales
|12
|%
|33
|%
|24
|%
|29
|%
|Direct and E-Commerce
|(3
|%)
|14
|%
|9
|%
|(1
|%)
|Company-Controlled comparable sales change
|11
|%
|31
|%
|23
|%
|26
|%
|Net new/(closed) stores
|6
|%
|(1
|%)
|3
|%
|(1
|%)
|Total Company-Controlled Channel
|17
|%
|30
|%
|26
|%
|25
|%
|Wholesale
|13
|%
|(24
|%)
|10
|%
|(11
|%)
|Total
|17
|%
|27
|%
|26
|%
|23
|%
|Stores open:
|Beginning of period
|394
|374
|381
|386
|Opened
|20
|10
|57
|19
|Closed
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|(28
|)
|(24
|)
|End of period
|410
|381
|410
|381
|Other metrics:
|Average sales per store ($ in 000's)1
|$
|2,164
|$
|1,721
|Average sales per square foot1
|$
|1,324
|$
|1,135
|Stores > $1 million net sales1
|98
|%
|93
|%
|Stores > $2 million net sales1
|49
|%
|24
|%
|Average net sales per mattress unit - Company Controlled Channel2
|$
|3,249
|$
|2,809
|$
|3,050
|$
|2,694
1 Trailing twelve months for stores open at least one year.
2 Represents Company Controlled Channel total net sales divided by Company Controlled Channel mattress units. The previously reported metric "Average mattress sales per mattress unit - Company Controlled Channel" included only net sales from mattresses and mattress bases. Previously reported amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current-year presentation.
|SELECT COMFORT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
|(in thousands)
|
We define earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) as net income plus: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and asset impairments. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The tables below reconcile Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to comparable GAAP financial measures:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 29,
|December 31,
|December 29,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Net income
|$
|12,495
|$
|15,370
|$
|78,094
|$
|60,478
|Income tax expense
|7,009
|4,604
|41,911
|29,942
|Interest expense
|12
|43
|91
|187
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,653
|3,744
|19,735
|13,493
|Stock-based compensation
|737
|1,297
|10,306
|4,971
|Asset impairments
|33
|6
|148
|109
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|25,939
|$
|25,064
|$
|150,285
|$
|109,180
|
Note -
|
Our Adjusted EBITDA calculation is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and is not in accordance with, or preferable to, "as reported," or GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts.
|
GAAP -
|
generally accepted accounting principles
|SELECT COMFORT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Reported to Adjusted Statements of Operations Data Reconciliation
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 29, 2012
|December 31, 2011
|CEO
|Transition
|As Reported
|Costs(1)
|As Adjusted
|As Reported
|Operating income
|$
|119,787
|$
|5,595
|$
|125,382
|$
|90,453
|Other income (expense), net
|218
|-
|218
|(33
|)
|Income before income taxes
|120,005
|5,595
|125,600
|90,420
|Income tax expense(2)
|41,911
|1,941
|43,852
|29,942
|Net income
|$
|78,094
|$
|3,654
|$
|81,748
|$
|60,478
|Net income per share –
|Basic
|$
|1.41
|$
|0.07
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.10
|Diluted
|$
|1.37
|$
|0.06
|$
|1.43
|$
|1.07
|Basic Shares
|55,516
|55,516
|55,516
|55,081
|Diluted Shares
|57,076
|57,076
|57,076
|56,432
|(1)
|In February 2012, we announced that William R. McLaughlin, then President and CEO, would retire from the Company effective June 1, 2012. In recognition of Mr. McLaughlin's contributions, the Compensation Committee approved the modification of Mr. McLaughlin's currently unvested stock awards. As a result of these modifications, we recorded incremental non-cash compensation of $5.6 million.
|(2)
|Reflects effective income tax rate, before discrete adjustments, of 34.7% for 2012.
|Note -
|Our "as adjusted" data is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and is not in accordance with, or preferable to, "as reported," or GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates year-over-year comparisons for investors and financial analysts.
|GAAP -
|generally accepted accounting principles
