Bally Technologies Launches Support for Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation at 9 a.m. January 28 on FOX5's MORE Las Vegas Celebrity and Entertainment Show

Bally Technologies, Inc. BYI, a leader in slots, video machines, casino-management, interactive applications, and networked and server-based systems for the global gaming industry, announced it will support Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (NCCF). To raise awareness and funds for the local non-profit organization, Bally's hit Pawn Stars™ slot machine will be on the redesigned KVVU FOX5 MORE show “Celebrity Spin Zone” starting Jan. 28 on MORE's 9 a.m. broadcast.

Celebrities will play Bally Technologies' Pawn Stars video slot game for charity on FOX5 Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Bally Technologies is committed to supporting cancer causes in the Las Vegas community,” said Bally Technologies' Senior Vice President of Operations and Human Resources Gary Kapral. “We will continue this mission by working with the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. Children are our most precious gift, and we want to do all we can to support organizations like NCCF that provide hope and help during the journey with cancer.”

NCCF provides financial, social, emotional, educational, and psychological support services and programs to families of all children diagnosed with life-threatening or critical illnesses including cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunologic diseases. One of NCCF's key programs, The Caring Place, provides no-cost programs and services for children and adults in treatment for, or recovering from, cancer, as well as provides support programs for patients' families, friends, and caregivers.

“We are thrilled Bally Technologies has selected our organization as the beneficiary of the Celebrity Spin Zone,” said Jeffrey Gordon, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCCF. “This will help us continue to positively impact this community with ongoing support programs and educational forums for children, adults, and family members impacted by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.”

Each day, during the MORE broadcasts, a celebrity guest on the show will step into the Celebrity Spin Zone and play a Bally Technologies slot machine. Bally will donate whatever amount is won to NCCF. The segment airs live weekdays at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Bally first teamed up with KVVU FOX5 Las Vegas in 2009 when the Las Vegas-based slot manufacturing giant spotlighted its award-winning Cash Spin™ slot machine in the MORE show's Celebrity Spin Zone. Since then, more than $330,000 has been raised for charity on the show, as a host of celebrities have played a handful of different Bally Technologies games featured on the set. Among the visitors to the Celebrity Spin Zone have been Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, and Marlon Jackson, of the Jackson 5, comedians Joan Rivers and Martin Short, boxer Evander Holyfield, Playboy Playmate Holly Madison, and former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman.

Bally's Pawn Stars video slot hits casino floors this month. The game is based on HISTORY®'s smash hit television series about the family-owned Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on the Las Vegas Strip, and features the show's main characters, shop owners and employees Rick Harrison, grandfather Richard (Old Man), grandson Corey, and Corey's loveable sidekick Chumlee. The game begins when a player chooses their favorite character from the show. With its giant wheel, free games, 11 wheel-bonus prizes, wilds, pick-‘em features, and iDeck™ interaction, this game promises to be as popular as the show itself.

Millions of viewers in more than 150 countries enjoy the program, which has been translated into 37 languages and rated as a top cable show in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, where the show is filmed, has become one of the top tourist destinations in Las Vegas.

