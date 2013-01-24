Wesco Aircraft Announces Just-In-Time Contract Extension with Triumph Aerostructures

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. WAIR, a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry, today announced an extension of an existing just-in-time contract with Triumph Aerostructures – Vought Aircraft Division, a subsidiary of Triumph Group Inc. The agreement extends the existing agreement through October 31, 2016.

“This agreement is an example of our long standing commitment to support our customers in their efforts to meet the expanding production demands in commercial aerospace. It enables Wesco Aircraft to continue its valued relationship with Triumph Aerostructures while strengthening our backlog,” said Wesco Aircraft's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Randy Snyder.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft is one of the world's largest distributors and providers of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company's services range from traditional distribution to the management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery and point-of-use inventory management. The Company believes it offers the world's broadest inventory of aerospace parts, comprised of more than 500,000 different stock keeping units, including hardware, bearings, tools, electronic components and machined parts. Wesco Aircraft has more than 1,200 employees across 41 locations in 12 countries.