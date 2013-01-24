ñol

Seagate to Participate in the Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 4:01 PM | 1 min read
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Seagate Technology STX to participate in the following investor conference:

Event: Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, February 6, 2013
Time: Presentation – 8:35 AM PT
Location: San Francisco, CA

Live and archived audio webcast of this event will be available.

Click here to listen to the event.

About Seagate

Seagate is a worldwide leader in hard disk drives and storage solutions. Learn more at seagate.com.

Seagate and Seagate Technology are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC.

Seagate Technology
Brian Ziel, 408-658-1540
brian.ziel@seagate.com

Posted In: Press Releases