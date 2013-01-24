Seagate to Participate in the Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference

Seagate Technology STX to participate in the following investor conference:
Event: Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, February 6, 2013
Time: Presentation – 8:35 AM PT
Location: San Francisco, CA
Live and archived audio webcast of this event will be available.
About Seagate
Seagate is a worldwide leader in hard disk drives and storage solutions. Learn more at seagate.com.
