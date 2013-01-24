Aspen University Announces a New Nursing Degree Program: Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Completion Program

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU, owner of Aspen University Inc., a nationally accredited online postsecondary education company, announced today the official offering of a new nursing degree program within Aspen University's School of Nursing: the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Completion Program.

The BSN nursing degree completion program – sometimes referred to as RN-to-BSN education – is offered completely online. The entire program is 120 credits. Students entering the program may transfer up to 90 credits from work completed in an associate degree or a diploma program and from additional work competed at community colleges, colleges or universities. Students will take 21 credits of upper level baccalaureate nursing courses and complete any remaining credits from general education requirements and other supporting courses. A minimum of 30 credits must be completed at Aspen University.

Applicants will need proof of a valid Registered Nursing license and a minimum of one year of nursing experience in addition to official transcripts for transfer credit evaluation.

"Aspen University is very excited about the addition of the BSN completion program to its School of Nursing. This nursing degree program provides an affordable opportunity for associate degree or diploma nurses to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and advance their professional nursing career," said Gerald Williams, President of Aspen University.

The BSN completion program is accredited by the Distance Education and Training Council (DETC) and as per the standard policy of the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), this new program will be reviewed for accreditation in the spring of 2014 (twelve months following the launch of a new program). All other nursing degree programs within the School of Nursing are accredited by CCNE through 2021.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. owns Aspen University Inc., a nationally accredited, online postsecondary education company established in 1987. Aspen University's mission is to become an institution of choice for adult learners by offering cost-effective, comprehensive and relevant online education. We are dedicated to helping our students exceed their personal and professional objectives in a socially conscious and economically sensible way. One of the key differences between Aspen University and other publicly traded, exclusively online for-profit universities is that 87% of our full-time, degree-seeking students (as of December 31, 2012) are enrolled in a graduate degree program (master or doctorate degree program).

Aspen University is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of the Distance Education and Training Council (DETC). The Accrediting Commission of the Distance Education and Training Council is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a nationally recognized accrediting agency, and is a recognized member of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).