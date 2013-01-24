Cirrus Logic Reports December Quarter Revenue Up 153 Percent Year-Over-Year to $310 Million

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS, a leader in high-precision analog and digital signal processing components, today posted on its investor relations website at http://investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2013, which ended Dec. 29, as well as the company's current business outlook.

“Q3 was a great quarter for Cirrus Logic as demand for multiple new products in portable audio drove revenue above our expectations,” said Jason Rhode, president and chief executive officer. “During the quarter, we gained traction with our portable audio and LED lighting products, where we began shipping in additional SKUs and customers. Our outlook for the year remains on track, and we are positioned well for further growth in FY14. We continue to see significant opportunities to grow our business with both new and existing customers.”

Reported Financial Results – Third Quarter FY2013

Revenue of $310 million;

Gross margin of 51 percent;

GAAP operating expenses of $52 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $43 million;

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $ 0.99 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.64.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP charges is included in the tables accompanying this press release.

Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter FY2013

Revenue is expected to range between $200 million and $220 million;

Gross margin is expected to be between 50 percent and 52 percent;

Combined R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to range between $49 million and $51 million, which includes approximately $6 million in share-based compensation.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 5 p.m. EST today to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call on the Cirrus Logic website. Participants who would like to submit a question to be addressed during the call are requested to email investor.relations@cirrus.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Cirrus Logic website approximately two hours following its completion, or by calling (404) 537-3406, or toll-free at (855) 859-2056 (Access Code: 86031084).

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a broad range of innovative customers. Building on its diverse analog and signal-processing patent portfolio, Cirrus Logic delivers highly optimized products for a variety of audio and energy-related applications. The company operates from headquarters in Austin, Texas, with offices in Europe, Japan and Asia. More information about Cirrus Logic is available at www.cirrus.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Cirrus has provided non-GAAP financial information, including operating expenses, net income, operating margin and diluted earnings per share. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements, including our estimates of fourth quarter fiscal year 2013 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, and share-based compensation expense, as well as estimates for our fiscal year 2014 revenue growth. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “goals,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the level of orders and shipments during the fourth quarter and complete fiscal year 2013, as well as customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts; our ability to introduce and ramp production of new products in a timely manner; and the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2012, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Cirrus Logic and Cirrus are trademarks of Cirrus Logic Inc.

Summary financial data follows:

CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 29, Sep. 29, Dec. 31, Dec. 29, Dec. 31, 2012 2012 2011 2012 2011 Q3'13 Q2'13 Q3'12 Q3'13 Q3'12 Audio products $ 300,010 $ 177,915 $ 105,418 $ 558,671 $ 260,220 Energy products 10,123 15,859 16,950 44,242 55,992 Net revenue 310,133 193,774 122,368 602,913 316,212 Cost of sales 152,083 93,687 56,338 291,336 148,118 Gross Profit 158,050 100,087 66,030 311,577 168,094 Research and development 29,608 29,468 23,143 83,986 61,592 Selling, general and administrative 19,021 20,194 16,488 57,274 47,854 Restructuring and other costs 3,292 - - 3,292 - Total operating expenses 51,921 49,662 39,631 144,552 109,446 Operating income 106,129 50,425 26,399 167,025 58,648 Interest income, net 76 131 112 334 378 Other expense, net (31 ) (40 ) (71 ) (94 ) (115 ) Income before income taxes 106,174 50,516 26,440 167,265 58,911 Provision for income taxes 38,312 15,067 9,709 57,027 21,755 Net income $ 67,862 $ 35,449 $ 16,731 $ 110,238 $ 37,156 Basic earnings per share: $ 1.04 $ 0.55 $ 0.26 $ 1.70 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.99 $ 0.51 $ 0.25 $ 1.60 $ 0.55 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 65,055 64,924 63,957 64,859 65,161 Diluted 68,866 69,207 66,989 68,946 68,099 See notes to Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) (not prepared in accordance with GAAP) Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 29, Sep. 29, Dec. 31, Dec. 29, Dec. 31, 2012 2012 2011 2012 2011 Net Income Reconciliation Q3'13 Q2'13 Q3'12 Q3'13 Q3'12 GAAP Net Income $ 67,862 $ 35,449 $ 16,731 $ 110,238 $ 37,156 Amortization of acquisition intangibles - 251 353 604 1,059 Stock based compensation expense 6,026 5,563 2,769 15,762 8,728 Restructuring and other costs, net ** 3,245 - - 3,245 622 Provision for income taxes 35,667 13,580 8,992 52,602 20,139 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 112,800 $ 54,843 $ 28,845 $ 182,451 $ 67,704 Earnings Per Share Reconciliation * GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.51 $ 0.25 $ 1.60 $ 0.55 Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles - - 0.01 0.01 0.02 Effect of Stock based compensation expense 0.09 0.08 0.04 0.23 0.13 Effect of Restructuring and other costs, net ** 0.05 - - 0.05 - Effect of Provision for income taxes 0.51 0.20 0.13 0.76 0.29 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.64 $ 0.79 $ 0.43 $ 2.65 $ 0.99 Operating Income Reconciliation GAAP Operating Income $ 106,129 $ 50,425 $ 26,399 $ 167,025 $ 58,648 GAAP Operating Margin 34 % 26 % 22 % 28 % 19 % Amortization of acquisition intangibles - 251 353 604 1,059 Stock compensation expense - COGS 218 119 92 455 285 Stock compensation expense - R&D 3,234 2,097 1,613 7,574 3,837 Stock compensation expense - SG&A 2,574 3,347 1,064 7,733 4,606 Restructuring and other costs, net ** 3,245 - - 3,245 622 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 115,400 $ 56,239 $ 29,521 $ 186,636 $ 69,057 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 37 % 29 % 24 % 31 % 22 % Operating Expense Reconciliation GAAP Operating Expenses $ 51,921 $ 49,662 $ 39,631 $ 144,552 $ 109,446 Amortization of acquisition intangibles - (251 ) (353 ) (604 ) (1,059 ) Stock compensation expense - R&D (3,234 ) (2,097 ) (1,613 ) (7,574 ) (3,837 ) Stock compensation expense - SG&A (2,574 ) (3,347 ) (1,064 ) (7,733 ) (4,606 ) Restructuring and other costs, net ** (3,245 ) - - (3,245 ) (622 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 42,868 $ 43,967 $ 36,601 $ 125,396 $ 99,322 * Certain YTD numbers may not tie to individual quarter presentation due to YTD share count dilution ** Other expenses (proceeds) may contain certain items such as litigation expenses, proceeds from a patent agreement, restructuring items, sales reorganizations, asset gains and impairments of non-marketable securities.