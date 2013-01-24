FBL Financial Group, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Chief Actuary, Russell J. Wiltgen

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FBL Financial Group, Inc. FFG has announced the sudden passing of Russell J. Wiltgen, Chief Actuary-Life Companies in Arizona yesterday. Wiltgen, age 53, is survived by his wife, Annette.

“This is a shocking loss for our organization,” said Chief Executive Officer, James P. Brannen. “Russ was an integral part of our leadership team and he will be deeply missed by his FBL colleagues and across the financial services community.”

Wiltgen joined FBL as Chief Actuary in 2010 and was responsible for life company actuarial matters and enterprise risk management. His experience in financial services spanned 30 years and included expertise in strategic business planning, risk management, product development and management, distribution expansion and field engagement.

Prior to joining FBL, Wiltgen was with UNIFI Companies in Lincoln, Neb., where he served as Vice President for individual annuity product management. He also worked for the Mutual of Omaha Companies for 17 years, holding various actuarial management positions including Vice President and Chief Product Actuary-Life.

Wiltgen was an alumnus of the University of Iowa, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of American Academy of Actuaries. He previously served as a director of Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity.

Linked Photo: Russell J. Wiltgen

