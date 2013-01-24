Send Love All Year Long with Treat Cards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Treat™, the new greeting card brand from Shutterfly, Inc., that helps consumers create one-of-a-kind personalized cards in minutes from their iPhone or PC, today announced an updated version of its free iPhone App. The new version offers more than 900 card designs for Valentine's Day, birthdays, anniversaries and more. In just a few taps, each card can be fully customized with photos and sentiments and mailed directly to your lucky recipient, all from your iPhone for as little as $1.99.

“We're giving customers nearly 1000 new ways to stay in touch with friends and family,” said Annie Myers, general manager of Treat. “Our Treat iPhone App makes it really simple. With reminders, scheduling and direct mail services, it's quick and easy to send a thoughtful (or funny!) personalized card for Valentine's Day, a birthday, or just because. Never has being thoughtful been so simple and affordable.”

Need some card sending inspiration? Here are a few Treat Tips:

Love (and laughter) is in the air this Valentine's Day. Find the perfect card for everyone (even your single gal pal) this February 14.

77 percent of dog owners celebrate their pet's birthday* with a gift or card. Celebrate your furry friend's special day or your favorite pet lover with our hilarious new Candid Canine cards.

Say “I love you” or “Congratulations” on that special anniversary. Schedule your personalized card TODAY - trust us, your card will be cherished forever (and it will arrive on time!).

Never miss a birthday again! Import your friends' birthdays from Facebook and schedule their cards in advance. You're sure to get bonus points.

You don't need a holiday or special occasion to connect with friends and family. Send a card to your best friend, in-laws, college kids and favorite niece – just because.

Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Personalized Card:

1. The Treat Card App is free and available in the iTunes App Store. Users can locate the app by searching “Treat Cards.”

2. Simply download the Treat Card App at iTunes App Store.

3. Use the Treat Card App “card finder wheel” that filters cards by occasion, recipient and tone to find the perfect card.

4. Personalize your card with your own message and photos or simply choose from pre-written messages.

5. Next, if the card is a gift, users can also easily include a gift card from a popular retailer including: Amazon, Starbucks, Target and many more.

6. Finally, add the recipient's address and hit order. With the Treat Card Club Membership, cards are as low as $1.99.

About Treat

Treat is an online destination where customers can create one-of-a-kind personalized greeting cards in minutes from an iPhone or PC. Treat cards offer a more personal and meaningful alternative to store-bought greeting cards, giving users the power to make any card unique with their own sentiments and photos, and with the Treat Card Club, the more cards you send, the more you will save. Treat also features gift cards, as well as a reminder service that notifies users of important card-sending occasions. For more information, visit www.treat.com.

Treat is part of the Shutterfly, Inc. family of brands which includes: Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, Wedding Paper Divas and Treat. For more information on Shutterfly, Inc. visit http://www.shutterfly.com/

