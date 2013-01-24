Ramco-Gershenson Announces 2012 Year End Tax Reporting Information

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust RPT announced today that 2012 distributions on the Company's common shares of beneficial interest represent 51.6766% total ordinary dividends and 48.3234% non-dividend distributions. The distributions on the common shares for 2012 were based upon a quarterly rate of $0.16325 and $0.16825 per share for the 1st through 3rd and 4th quarters, respectively, resulting in an annual distribution of $0.6580 per share.

Ramco-Gershenson also announced that 2012 distributions on the Company's 7.25% Series D convertible perpetual preferred shares of beneficial interest RPT represent 100.0000% total ordinary dividends. The distributions on the Series D preferred shares for 2012 were based upon quarterly distributions of $0.90625 per share, resulting in an annual distribution of $3.625 per share.

REPORTING INFORMATION (FORM 1099) – DISTRIBUTIONS

The income tax treatment for 2012 distributions for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust common shares of beneficial interest, CUSIP No. 751452202*, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol RPT, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

*Also applies to CUSIP #751452103, for shares of beneficial interest that have not been exchanged for common shares of beneficial interest in the Maryland Trust pursuant to a change of venue merger which changed the Trust's state of organization from Massachusetts to Maryland.

Declaration Date Record Date Payable Date Gross Distribution per Share Total Ordinary Dividend - Box 1a Qualified Dividends - Box 1b (Included in Total Ordinary Dividend) Total Capital Gain Distribution - Box 2a Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain - Box 2b (Included in Total Capital Gain Distribution) Nondividend Distributions - Box 3 2/23/2012 3/20/2012 4/2/2012 $0.163250 $0.084362 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.078888 5/8/2012 6/20/2012 7/2/2012 $0.163250 $0.084362 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.078888 8/8/2012 9/20/2012 10/1/2012 $0.163250 $0.084362 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.078888 11/12/2012 12/20/2012 1/2/2013 $0.168250 $0.086946 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.081304 Total $0.658000 $0.340032 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.317968

The return of capital percentage on common stock dividends is also reported on the Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust website at www.rgpt.com, pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting required under Internal Revenue Code Section 6045B.

The income tax treatment for 2012 distributions for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust 7.25% Series D preferred shares of beneficial interest, CUSIP No. 751452608, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol RPT.PD, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Declaration Date Record Date Payable Date Gross Distribution per Share Total Ordinary Dividend - Box 1a Qualified Dividends - Box 1b (Included in Total Ordinary Dividend) Total Capital Gain Distribution - Box 2a Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain - Box 2b (Included in Total Capital Gain Distribution) Nondividend Distributions - Box 3 2/23/2012 3/20/2012 4/2/2012 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 5/8/2012 6/20/2012 7/2/2012 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 8/8/2012 9/20/2012 10/1/2012 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 11/12/2012 12/20/2012 1/2/2013 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 Total $3.625000 $3.625000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust RPT is a fully integrated, self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's business is the ownership and management of multi-anchor shopping centers in strategic, quality of life markets throughout the Eastern, Midwestern and Central United States. At September 30, 2012, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 80 shopping centers and one office building with approximately 15.0 million square feet of gross leasable area owned by the Company or its joint ventures. The properties are located in Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Georgia, Missouri, Colorado, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Tennessee. At September 30, 2012, the Company's core operating portfolio was 94.4% leased. For additional information regarding Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust visit the Company's website at www.rgpt.com.

