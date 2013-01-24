Bikini Soft Inks Razor Recycling Agreement with Greenpath Recovery Inc.: Deal Launches First-Ever Razor Recycling Program for Consumers

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Select Merchandising Group, the company that guarantees “the best shave ever” with its Bikini Soft Shave Oil, announced today that it has finalized a razor recycling agreement with Greenpath Recovery of Colton, CA.

“This is a landmark deal,” said Bob Spetner, founder of Bikini Soft. “Over the past 50 years, we've all been conditioned to simply throw razors away thinking that it's safe and eco-friendly when in fact, it's not. Almost two billion razors end up in landfills annually. This new program we have developed in partnership with Greenpath Recovery is the first step in changing razor disposal to razor recycling.”

Bikini Soft's partnership with Greenpath Recovery, a full-service recycler, processor and manufacturer with six sister locations throughout the United States, is helping make good on Select Merchandising Group's promise to consumers to offer a better, greener way to shave. Bikini Soft provides a simple method for customers to recycle their razors and cartridges by providing a pre-addressed box for mailing and recycling the blades after usage to Greenpath Recycling Center. The Bikini Soft Razor Recycling program is detailed on the company's website in five simple steps.

“We're excited to play an integral role in this new and much needed recycling program,” said Joe Castro, President of Omni Resource Recovery. “Hopefully this is the first step in making shaving a more green practice.”

Bikini Soft Smooth Shave Oil provides the ultimate shaving experience by providing a smooth, close, clean shave that reduces nicks and cuts while eliminating razor burn and skin irritation. Bikini Soft provides an alternate way for women to shave as and the company promises the best shave ever with its money back guarantee.

Bikini Soft also comes with Razor Saver, an organic oil lubricant that can extend the life of a razor up to 300%. The all-natural lubricant is designed to slow the oxidation process that causes blades to rust, and inhibits the corrosion which causes jagged edges that result in nicks and cuts. Razor Saver also saves money for consumers by extending the use of their blades.

Bikini Soft Smooth Shave Oil and Razor Saver Oil are available through the company's website www.bikinisoft.com.