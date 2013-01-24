Announcing the Launch of The Peebler Group

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Emerging technology and services companies working to solve today's most pressing energy exploration and production challenges, and private equity groups engaged in funding these companies, now have a new resource at their disposal – The Peebler Group. Bob Peebler, a prominent and well-known leader in the energy industry, announced yesterday the launch of the strategic management consultancy.

The Peebler Group (www.thepeeblergroup.com) will begin immediate engagement with growth-oriented energy technology and services companies, at times also working with a range of private equity firms with interest in energy investments and with whom The Peebler Group maintains strong relationships. Bob Peebler indicates that companies demonstrating the greatest potential for innovation and growth are highest on the radar, even if they currently struggle with significant obstacles that impede growth and productivity.

“The Peebler Group was formed as a small industry-focused alternative to larger conventional consulting companies that often don't have the industry experience and the fit-for-purpose resources to work with management and owners/investors. Engaging one-on-one with a client's management team, we help implement a quick and cost-effective solution, maximizing their growth and financial objectives,” Peebler noted. “Our target clients often face unique challenges related to the diffusion of technology and gaining traction with new technology and services, or the company has not made the needed changes to move successfully from its start-up days to a more professionally run business.”

Peebler also points out that “there are times when companies need to step back and revisit their strategy and business plans to make sure that they are maximizing their probability of success. Our mission is to partner with executive management to provide an outsider's perspective and help them with the needed analysis and ideas to assure business success.”

In addition to executive management advisement, The Peebler Group will also serve as a nexus between companies and equity investment firms to establish mutually beneficial solutions to both the company's and the investors' needs. As Peebler notes, finding the right investment match is crucial for both parties as “getting it wrong results in everyone losing.”

“Acting as a third-party resource between client companies and private equity groups is a value-add on both sides of the coin,” he continued. “I've seen cases where either the company or the investment group wasn't the right fit, and a promising relationship goes flat based on gaps in research and inaccurate or unrealistic projections. The Peebler Group is equipped to provide firm and accurate analytic advisement to investors, while simultaneously counseling client companies on ways to improve and enhance areas of the business that meet investor expectations.”

The Peebler Group leverages a wide range of expertise and resources through its pool of affiliated principal consultants, thought partners, and strategy consulting firms. “The right people and expertise will be brought in at the right time to achieve superior results without incurring the costly overhead associated with large consulting companies,” Peebler notes. A complete list of these resources can be found at www.thepeeblergroup.com/about/team.html.

Peebler is a 40-year veteran of the energy industry, including nearly 20 years as Chief Executive Officer with publicly traded companies, including Landmark Graphics (a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton) and ION Geophysical Corporation. Last month he retired as Executive Chairman of ION after serving the company for nine years as both CEO and chairman. Peebler will continue to advise ION and its Board of Directors as a management consultant.

Bob Peebler has garnered references from a variety of leading consultants and industry leaders, including the following:

Geoffrey Moore, author and managing director, Geoffrey Moore Consulting notes: “There are few people in the world that can stand at the intersection of technology, management consulting, and energy and claim expertise in all three. Bob Peebler is one of them. His intelligence, integrity, and good humor make him a superb advisor, and he has the imagination to take on the toughest challenges. I'd be hard pressed to recommend anyone better.”

Steve Farris, Chairman & CEO, Apache Corporation comments: “Bob Peebler's vision and instincts as to where technology is heading and how to capitalize on those trends is highly regarded within the E&P world. He is highly respected by both E&P companies and the investor community for his ability to identify technologies and companies that represent true innovation and growth potential.”

L.E. Simmons, President, SCF Partners says: “I have known and worked with Bob Peebler for nearly 25 years. I have seen him execute visionary strategies in a manner few people could replicate. He envisions future trends, knows how to pick the technology then turns it into a business. It is the last part that is unique and provides the greatest value-add. I have the highest respect for his integrity and ability to succeed.”

About The Peebler Group

Founded by energy industry leader Bob Peebler, The Peebler Group provides strategic consulting to technology and services companies focused on upstream oil & gas. The company offers specific consulting in areas of executive management, E&P technology and services, and international business development. The Peebler Group furthermore serves as an advisory nexus between client companies and private equity/venture capital resources to help achieve optimal “right fit” investment partnerships. To learn more, visit www.thepeeblergroup.com.