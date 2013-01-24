John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2013 Operating Results Conference Call

ELGIN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS, a major processor and distributor of snack and baking nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal 2013 operating results on Thursday, January 31, 2013, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time). Second quarter fiscal 2013 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30, 2013.

The dial-in information for this call is 888-713-4218, and the participant passcode is 26931505. Participants may pre-register for the call at https://www.theconferencingservice.com/prereg/key.process?key=PBYEFVBVJ.

Pre-registrants will be issued a pin number to use when dialing into the live call which will provide quick access to the conference by bypassing the operator upon connection.

This call is being webcast by Thomson/CCBN and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.'s Web site at www.jbssinc.com.

The webcast is also being distributed through the Thomson StreetEvents Network to both institutional and individual investors. Individual investors can listen to the call at www.fulldisclosure.com, Thomson/CCBN's individual investor portal, powered by StreetEvents. Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson's password-protected event management site, StreetEvents (www.streetevents.com).

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of shelled and in-shell nuts that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company's Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest™ and Sunshine Country® brand names. The company also markets and distributes a diverse product line of other food and snack items.