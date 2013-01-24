ñol

Radisys to Report Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings and Host Conference Call on March 5, 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 3:56 PM | 2 min read
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Radisys(R) Corporation RSYS, a leading provider of embedded wireless infrastructure solutions will announce results for the fourth quarter of 2012 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2013. Following the release, Brian Bronson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Allen Muhich, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's results, business highlights and outlook.

To participate in the live conference call, dial 888-333-0027 in the U.S. and Canada or 706-634-4990 for all other countries and reference conference ID # 43441377. The live conference call will also be available via webcast on the Radisys investor relations website at http://investor.radisys.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call is complete until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2013. To access the replay, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 with conference ID# 43441377. A replay of the webcast will be available for an extended period of time on the Radisys investor relations website at http://investor.radisys.com/.

About Radisys

Radisys RSYS is a leading provider of embedded wireless infrastructure solutions for telecom, aerospace, defense and public safety applications. Radisys' market-leading ATCA, IP Media Server and Com Express platforms coupled with world-renowned Trillium software, services and market expertise enable customers to bring high-value products and services to market faster with lower investment and risk. Radisys solutions are used in a wide variety of 3G & 4G / LTE mobile network applications including: Radio Access Networks (RAN) solutions from femtocells to picocells and macrocells, wireless core network applications, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) and policy management; conferencing and media services including voice, video and data, as well as customized mobile network applications that support the aerospace, defense and public safety markets.

Radisys® and Trillium® are registered trademarks of Radisys.

Radisys
Allen Muhich, Interim Chief Financial Officer, 503-615-1616
allen.muhich@radisys.com

