Radisys to Report Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings and Host Conference Call on March 5, 2013

Radisys(R) Corporation RSYS, a leading provider of embedded wireless infrastructure solutions will announce results for the fourth quarter of 2012 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2013. Following the release, Brian Bronson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Allen Muhich, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's results, business highlights and outlook.

About Radisys

Radisys RSYS is a leading provider of embedded wireless infrastructure solutions for telecom, aerospace, defense and public safety applications. Radisys' market-leading ATCA, IP Media Server and Com Express platforms coupled with world-renowned Trillium software, services and market expertise enable customers to bring high-value products and services to market faster with lower investment and risk. Radisys solutions are used in a wide variety of 3G & 4G / LTE mobile network applications including: Radio Access Networks (RAN) solutions from femtocells to picocells and macrocells, wireless core network applications, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) and policy management; conferencing and media services including voice, video and data, as well as customized mobile network applications that support the aerospace, defense and public safety markets.

Radisys® and Trillium® are registered trademarks of Radisys.