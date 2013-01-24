HIMSS13: New Offerings and Programming for Health IT Professionals

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

HIMSS, the cause-based organization devoted to improving healthcare delivery through health IT, today announced new programming and educational offerings that will be part of the 2013 Annual HIMSS Conference & Exhibition (HIMSS13) in New Orleans from March 3-7. This year's latest offerings will be infused throughout the education sessions, exhibit hall programming and live-streaming sessions to provide attendees with the latest health IT content and enhanced networking opportunities.

“We are at the pivotal moment in healthcare we've all been waiting for,” said Carla Smith, Executive Vice President, HIMSS. “Technology mandates and quality healthcare have finally come together in a way that we've never seen before, and in response, we've created specific content around the coming trends in 2013, with a particular focus on meaningful use, mobile health and consumer engagement.”

For example, the Meaningful Use Experience is a special interactive area on the exhibit floor for providers to view demonstrations of certified EHR solutions – including complete EHR and EHR modules for acute and ambulatory settings. Providers will have the unique opportunity to view these solutions side-by-side, listen to vendor presentations and evaluate products based on their specific needs in a credible setting.

Additional new programming for HIMSS13 includes:

Expanded Workshop Program – As part of educational offerings, HIMSS has added hands-on sessions around the mHIMSS Roadmap, Clinical Workflow Analysis, Health IT Adoption and Mobile App Development

– As part of educational offerings, HIMSS has added hands-on sessions around the mHIMSS Roadmap, Clinical Workflow Analysis, Health IT Adoption and Mobile App Development HIMSS13 Online – Registered attendees can access six on-demand sessions and 12 e-sessions; interviews with top speakers, broadcast live

– Registered attendees can access six on-demand sessions and 12 e-sessions; interviews with top speakers, broadcast live The Patient Experience through HIT Forum – Features three new sessions dedicated to the value of enhancing the patient experience

– Features three new sessions dedicated to the value of enhancing the patient experience Top 25 Education Sessions Roundtable Forum

Clinical & Business Intelligence Symposium

Extended Learning Webinars and Events

Global Health Forum

Public Policy Events and Educational Sessions

HIMSS13 keynote speakers will include President Bill Clinton, Warner L. Thomas, Eric J. Topol, M.D., Karl Rove and James Carville.

With over 300-plus general education sessions and networking events, attendees will also have many, outstanding opportunities to earn continuing education credit at HIMSS13. This year, the Certified Associate in Health Information and Management Systems (CAHIMS) has been added to the certification list. HIMSS13 will also be expanding ways to access these materials as well via its new virtual offering: HIMSS13 Online.

“Quality education comprises a majority of the conference agenda, and to make that programming more accessible, we are offering HIMSS13 Online,” said JoAnn Klinedinst, vice president, professional development, HIMSS. “Due to budget and staffing realities, we understand that many health IT professionals cannot join us in New Orleans. For them, HIMSS13 Online offers conference access – anywhere, anytime – allowing registered attendees to participate virtually in on-demand learning, interact with exhibitors in the virtual setting, and attend selected live simulcast sessions.”

For more information regarding the conference and for a full description of all the latest updates, please the conference website at www.himssconference.org.

