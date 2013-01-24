Analog Devices, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2013 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 19, 2013

NORWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2013, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 19, 2013. Following the issuance of a press release containing financial results for the quarter, the company will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, the same day.

To participate in the live call, please dial 706-634-7193 ten minutes before the call begins and provide the password, “ADI”, at the prompt. The conference call will also broadcast live on the internet and may be accessed on Analog Devices' Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and may be accessed for up to two weeks, by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID: 92068413.

Both the press release and archived version of the webcast will be available at investor.analog.com.

About Analog Devices

Innovation, performance, and excellence are the cultural pillars on which Analog Devices has built one of the longest standing, highest growth companies within the technology sector. Acknowledged industry-wide as the world leader in data conversion and signal conditioning technology, Analog Devices serves over 60,000 customers, representing virtually all types of electronic equipment. Analog Devices is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, with design and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. Analog Devices is included in the S&P 500 Index. http://www.analog.com