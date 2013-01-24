Anametrix Unveils Multichannel Marketing Analytics Plug-in for Microsoft Excel

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Anametrix, the first cloud-based, real-time digital analytics platform, introduces Anametrix Plug-in for Microsoft Excel, which embeds new marketing analytics capabilities directly into the Excel user interface. The product enables Anametrix users to easily create, refresh, upload and schedule reports from multichannel marketing data in Anametrix, and it delivers real-time access to all vendor and corporate data directly within the application marketers most frequently use for data analysis and reporting.

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Available now to both new and existing clients, the patent-pending Anametrix Plug-in for Excel enables bi-directional data exchange between Excel and multichannel marketing data in Anametrix. The product embeds four new buttons directly onto the Excel interface to give marketers real-time access to all vendor and corporate data while taking advantage of standard Excel functionality: Query button launches the new Anametrix Data Wizard to automate the process of exporting to Excel marketing data from any source connected to the Anametrix platform – web analytics, advertising, email marketing, social media, search engine marketing, surveys, live chat, CRM, marketing automation, U.S. Census, and third-party research. The Data Wizard helps marketers quickly map data fields from disparate sources using a minimum common denominator, which then allows the data to be easily correlated and analyzed within Excel. Other tabs enable users to filter data and create parameters for analysis. Marketers can spend more time analyzing data and less time collecting it, with quicker and more accurate visibility into performance metrics across all channels without manual manipulation. Refresh button updates data in report templates on any interval a marketer specifies to ensure access to most current data, regardless the complexity or number of Excel sheets within the report template. Marketers save time by updating reports with real-time data from all sources. Reports can be refreshed automatically with the most current data without re-formatting or re-calculating. Errors can be avoided with automatic update of pre-processed and pre-formatted data and calculations. Upload button protects the integrity of data in the Anametrix platform while allowing marketers to add datasets to Anametrix. Unlike analytics tools that only allow exports to Excel, the Anametrix Plug-in for Excel offers true bi-directional data exchange. While in Excel, marketers can add to Anametrix new data, such as responses collected from an in-store survey mapped to responses from an online survey. Users can only add, edit or delete the data they upload from Excel, but they are prevented from modifying data within the Anametrix platform, eliminating risk of data loss or breach of integrity. The Anametrix Plug-in for Excel enables marketers to compare performance across channel, product and geography, and against goals and budget to make more meaningful decisions. It allows them to easily account for offline data, while offering finance organizations more accountable measurements, including year-over-year comparisons and budgeting. Schedule button saves marketers time and enables collaboration by refreshing the data from Anametrix on specified intervals; publishing the reports to .xls, .pdf and other formats; and emailing the results to select colleagues. Reports can be automatically refreshed and emailed to recipients with complete security and automation.

By increasing visibility into multichannel marketing data, the Anametrix Plug-in for Excel helps B2C CMOs and marketers demonstrate and increase their ROMI by improving campaign effectiveness, lowering customer acquisition costs, expanding lifetime value and uncovering new revenue opportunities.

Pricing for the Anametrix platform is based on the number of data sources being connected. Pricing plans include unlimited users to ensure universal access for all marketers and executives. The new Anametrix Plug-in for Excel is included at no additional fee to clients and is available immediately.

Anametrix is completely cloud-based. Users can access their marketing data in real time through an in-browser UI, Microsoft Excel, or any iOS, Android or Blackberry mobile device. There is no software to install or manage.

QUOTES

Pelin Thorogood, Anametrix's CEO

“The Anametrix digital-analytics platform was designed by marketers for marketers. We know marketers use Excel, so, rather than trying to force customers to use only the Anametrix interface, our new Anametrix Plug-in for Excel delivers bi-directional data access between Anametrix and Excel. Optimizing ROMI with real-time business insights just got easier.”

Andrew Edwards, CEO of Technology Leaders and Co-Founder of the Digital Analytics Association

“Excel has long been a favorite of the marketing data analyst, and for good reason. It provides a great deal of power to a very widely distributed user base. With Anametrix supplying rich data to Excel through its new plug-in, that power only gets compounded, and Anametrix wins new visibility to users who want a familiar interface.”

RESOURCES

Product Overview

Data Sheet

ABOUT ANAMETRIX

Anametrix transforms marketing with digital analytics. We collect, analyze, and make sense out of data across all channels in real time to enable marketers to discover new truths about customers, prospects, and the market at large. Anametrix delivers 360-degree visibility into business data to uncover new trends and hidden correlations, explore new relationships, and deliver a bigger and more predictable impact on revenue. Founded in 2010 by the trailblazing web analytics team behind WebSideStory, Anametrix has headquarters in San Diego, Calif. For more information, visit www.anametrix.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Google+ and our blog.

Anametrix is a trademark of Anametrix. Other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.