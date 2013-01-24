Grant Thornton Grows Forensic & Valuation Services Practice

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Grant Thornton LLP is expanding its Forensic & Valuation Services (FVS) practice, which offers unique services, including valuation, forensic technology, investigations, and disputes and litigation services.

Mark Henshaw and Brent Bersin, both based in Houston, will serve as managing directors in the FVS practice. Henshaw will focus on building Grant Thornton's real estate valuation services offering, while Bersin leads the Houston litigation and disputes practice, concentrating on consulting and expert testimony in disputes and litigation matters.

“Mark and Brent bring valuable talent and leadership that will benefit our clients and our increasingly comprehensive suite of forensic and valuation services,” said Bryan Benoit, US Central region leader for Grant Thornton's FVS practice. “Houston, with our comprehensive audit, tax and advisory service offering including FVS, is one of Grant Thornton's high growth markets. For FVS, Houston's attractive location allows our advisory professionals to be accessible to many of our clients in just a few hours, regardless of where their offices are located in the Americas.”

Prior to joining Grant Thornton, Henshaw was a managing director in the real estate valuation practice for Duff & Phelps. A real estate industry leader, Henshaw is a key player in coordinating real estate valuation opportunities across the United States. He has 27 years of experience in analyzing and valuing investment grade assets such as industrial and manufacturing, research and development buildings, office buildings, hotels, malls and shopping centers, apartments and subdivision developments as well as various special purpose properties such as medical office buildings, hospitals, independent and assisted living facilities, data centers and mixed-use properties. Being located in Houston, Henshaw also has deep expertise in the valuation of oil and gas industry real estate for properties used upstream, midstream and downstream. For more than 15 years, Henshaw has concentrated his practice in real estate valuation for financial reporting purposes.

Henshaw has experience completing valuation engagements throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada. He is a member of the Appraisal Institute and currently serves on the board of directors for the Houston Chapter. Henshaw received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Texas A&M University.

Prior to joining Grant Thornton, Bersin was a director and shareholder of IPFC Corp., a Houston-based consulting boutique. He also was a leader at Navigant and Charles River Associates. For nearly 20 years, he has been providing financial and economic damages quantification consulting and expert witness services to clients. His experience includes market assessments, licensing and the calculation of lost profits and reasonable royalties.

Bersin has assisted attorneys, investors, management and other stakeholders in assessing the value of early stage technologies, latter-stage technologies, patents, trade secrets and intellectual property portfolios for various purposes, including taxable transfers, sales transactions, licensing, intercompany transfers and collateral for financing transactions. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Houston. He is a certified licensing professional and is certified in financial forensics.

