WCP Research Managing Director to Speak at SDN Pre-Conference at ITEXPO East in Miami

Woodside Capital Partners, a global, independent investment bank, today announced that Sean Blakley, managing director of WCP Research, will speak at two sessions of the SDN Pre-Conference at ITEXPO East 2013, on January 29 in Miami, Florida.

Blakley will discuss what businesses are doing with SDN (Software-Defined Networking) and why, what enterprise users of all sorts can learn from it, and future market forecasts about SDN. SDN is one of the most important, and potentially disruptive, developments in networking since the rise of the Internet. To date, networks and connectivity have come first, and applications have followed. SDN turns this model on its head, approaching networking from an apps-first standpoint.

“As enterprises require applications to run wherever is best suited both technically and economically, next generation data centers must address the growing need for flexibility and massive scalability. We see SDN as a key shift in the way these next generation data centers will be architected in the future,” said Blakley. “We believe SDN and Virtualization are two key enablers to the next generation data center, and these will be important focus areas of our research in 2013.”

