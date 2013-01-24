Silver Sun Adds Strategic Advisor to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Silver Sun Resource Corp. (TSX-V: SSU, FSE: SS6, OTCQX: SSUXF)(“Silver Sun” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has added Sung Ha (John) Kim to the Company's advisory board. Mr. Kim will act as a communications liaison between the Company and the South Korean market.

Mr. Kim is a principal shareholder and CEO of SBS Maxstudio (Seoul Broadcasting Systems) which is the largest non-government television station in South Korea. As well, SBS through its subsidiary, Value Maker's Holdings, is involved with incubating new technology companies as well as the development of multi-complex commercial real estate projects.

Mr. Kim graduated in 1993 with a degree in Communications from Michigan State University and is currently a faculty member of KOBACO (Korea Broadcasting Advertising Corporation).

Cherry Hill Update

The Company is pleased to provide an update on its activities in Yreka, California.

Trucking of the Company's stockpile to the mill in Grants Pass, Oregon is complete and milling is continuing. The company contracted to provide trucking services was faced with a number of obstacles that delayed delivery from logistics to the inclement of weather. The region received unusually high levels of snowfall which shut down the interstate. Further, the contracted mill in Grants Pass delayed the start of milling the 1,000 tons of delivered material as parts of the mill required rehabilitation upon start-up to maximize efficiency in the process.

The Company will announce when milling is complete together with distribution weights of both the gravity and floatation circuit concentrates. Assays of the concentrates will be conducted by Inspectorate Labs of Reno, Nevada and the results will be reported when received.

About Silver Sun Resource Corp.

Silver Sun Resource Corp. is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal deposits in North America. The Company is in the production stage with its gold project in Yreka, California and engaged in an on-going work program on the Zacatecas, Salvador, and Mina San Jose properties located within the prolific Zacatecas Silver District in Mexico, as well as its Yoreme Silver Project in the mining district of Alamos, Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a growth strategy to develop a diversified portfolio of mining projects that can be taken to production in the near-term. The company's design is to add shareholder value through efficient exploration, strategic acquisitions and effective marketing while maintaining a low risk profile through project diversification and sound financial management.

