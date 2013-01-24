Western Union to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Western Union Company WU announced that the company will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 14, 2013 in San Francisco. The presentation will begin at 11.00 a.m. Pacific time and will include comments from Hikmet Ersek, President and CEO and Scott Scheirman, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from http://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company WU is a leader in global payment services. Together with its Vigo, Orlandi Valuta, Pago Facil and Western Union Business Solutions branded payment services, Western Union provides consumers and businesses with fast, reliable and convenient ways to send and receive money around the world, to send payments and to purchase money orders. As of September 30, 2012, the Western Union, Vigo and Orlandi Valuta branded services were offered through a combined network of approximately 510,000 agent locations in 200 countries and territories. In 2011, The Western Union Company completed 226 million consumer-to-consumer transactions worldwide, moving $81 billion of principal between consumers, and 425 million business payments. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-F, WU-G