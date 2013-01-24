Time Warner Cable to Debut TV Spot Featuring AMC's "The Walking Dead" During Super Bowl Sunday

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

For the second year in a row, Time Warner Cable TWC will promote its innovative products and services during the Super Bowl, on February 3, with the debut of a TV spot featuring AMC's Emmy® Award-winning series “The Walking Dead.” The company partnered with AMC to produce the 30-second spot, featuring series star Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), which will be seen across its footprint in 44 markets as part of its Enjoy Better brand campaign.

Leading up to game day, customers will see teaser activity, via online media, including Time Warner Cable's Twitter (@TWC) and English and Spanish Facebook pages (www.facebook.com/twc and www.facebook.com/micultura, respectively). On game day, customers can log on to Time Warner Cable's YouTube channel (youtube.com/twc) to view two exclusive teasers right before the game.

“The Time Warner Cable Enjoy Shows Better partnership with AMC helps our customers engage more deeply with the shows they love, in this case, 'The Walking Dead,' currently the most watched drama series on television,” said Jeffrey A. Hirsch, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Residential Services for Time Warner Cable. “This partnership is a solid demonstration of how we are able to merge our very best products and services with the very best in programming and offer it to our customers so that they can enjoy it even better.”

“This campaign uniquely and cleverly captures the spirit of ‘The Walking Dead' as well as featuring one of the series' most iconic characters, Daryl Dixon,” said Charlie Collier, President and General Manager of AMC. “We are thrilled to be working with Time Warner Cable to bring fans of ‘The Walking Dead,' one of television's most passionate and engaged audiences, even better ways to experience and re-experience the zombie apocalypse.”

In addition, Time Warner Cable will launch the Enjoy Shows Better: “The Walking Dead” Sweepstakes on Friday, February 8th. Fans of Time Warner Cable's Facebook pages will be able to answer daily trivia questions about AMC's “The Walking Dead” as well as see why Time Warner Cable's products and services are better than ever. Fans can enter for a chance to win a trip for two to meet the cast of AMC's “The Walking Dead” in San Diego this July, one year of Time Warner Cable Digital TV, Broadband Internet service, and more.

Customers can enter through March 13th. The Grand Prize winner will be selected around March 14th.

About “The Walking Dead”

AMC's “The Walking Dead,” the number one drama series in basic cable history for Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54, returns for the second half of its third season on Sunday, February 10 at 9pm ET/PT. Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, “The Walking Dead” tells the story of the months and years that follow after a zombie apocalypse. It follows a group of survivors, led by police officer Rick Grimes, who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The series, which garnered a 2010 Golden Globe® nomination for Best Television Series – Drama and won the 2011 and 2012 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Prosthetic Make-Up, stars Andrew Lincoln, Laurie Holden, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Scott Wilson, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira and David Morrissey.

About Time Warner Cable

Time Warner Cable Inc. TWC is among the largest providers of video, high‐speed data and voice services in the United States, connecting more than 15 million customers to entertainment, information and each other. Time Warner Cable Business Class offers data, video and voice services to businesses of all sizes, cell tower backhaul services to wireless carriers and, through its NaviSite subsidiary, managed and outsourced information technology solutions and cloud services. Time Warner Cable Media, the advertising arm of Time Warner Cable, offers national, regional and local companies innovative advertising solutions. More information about the services of Time Warner Cable is available at www.timewarnercable.com, www.twcbc.com, www.navisite.com, and www.twcmedia.com.