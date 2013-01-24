Law Offices of Todd M. Garber Announces Investigation of Biglari Holdings, Inc.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Law Offices of Todd M. Garber announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of shareholders of Biglari Holdings, Inc. (“Biglari” or the “Company”) BH. The investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the Company's Board of Directors.

Specifically, the investigation relates to a trademark licensing agreement with the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

If you hold Biglari shares and have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or if you wish to discuss these matters or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Todd M. Garber, Esquire, of the Law Offices of Todd M. Garber, by telephone at 213-700-7262 or by email to info@toddgarberlaw.com.

