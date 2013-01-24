Campus Crest Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2012 Dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Campus Crest Communities, Inc. CCG, a leading developer, builder, owner and manager of high-quality, residence life focused student housing properties operated under The Grove® brand, today announced the tax reporting information (Federal 1099) for the Company's 2012 distributions to shareholders. The 2012 distribution characteristics are as follows:

Common Stock – CUSIP Number 13466Y105:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution Per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividend (Box 1a) Qualified Dividend (Box 1b) Return of Capital (Box 3) 12/28/2011 1/11/2012 $0.1600000 $0.0045104 $0.0003568 $0.1551328 3/28/2012 4/11/2012 $0.1600000 $0.0045104 $0.0003568 $0.1551328 6/27/2012 7/11/2012 $0.1600000 $0.0045104 $0.0003568 $0.1551328 9/26/2012 10/10/2012 $0.1600000 $0.0045104 $0.0003568 $0.1551328 Totals: $0.6400000 $0.0180416 $0.0014272 $0.6205312 Percentages: 100.000% 2.819% 0.223% 96.958%

Series A Preferred Stock – CUSIP Number 13466Y204:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution Per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividend (Box 1a) Qualified Dividend (Box 1b) Return of Capital (Box 3) 3/28/2012 4/16/2012 $0.3722000 $0.3449661 $0.0272339 $0.0000000 6/27/2012 7/16/2012 $0.5000000 $0.4634150 $0.0365850 $0.0000000 9/26/2012 10/15/2012 $0.5000000 $0.4634150 $0.0365850 $0.0000000 Totals: $1.3722000 $1.2717961 $0.1004039 $0.0000000 Percentages: 100.000% 92.683% 7.317% 0.000%

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes. This information represents final income allocations.

About Campus Crest Communities, Inc.

Campus Crest Communities, Inc. is a leading developer, builder, owner and manager of high-quality, residence life focused student housing properties located close to college campuses in targeted U.S. markets. The Company is a self-managed, self-administered and vertically-integrated real estate investment trust which operates all of its properties under The Grove® brand. The Company owns interests in 39 operating student housing properties containing approximately 7,670 apartment units and 20,884 beds. The Company has commenced construction of six projects containing approximately 1,314 units and 3,564 beds with an expected delivery during the third quarter of 2013. Since its inception, the Company has focused on customer service, privacy, on-site amenities and its proprietary residence life programs to provide college students across the United States with a higher quality of living. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at http://www.campuscrest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

