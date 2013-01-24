Fitch W/Ds Credit Enhanced Rtgs on Miami-Dade County IDA, FL (Dolphins Stadium) 2000 and 2006 Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Fitch Ratings withdraws its 'A+/F1+' credit enhanced rating on the following bonds:

--Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority (FL) (Dolphins Stadium Project) industrial development revenue bonds (taxable) series 2000;

--Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority (FL) (Dolphins Stadium Project) industrial development revenue bonds (taxable) series 2006.

The long-term rating assigned to the bonds is revised to 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook based on the underlying rating assigned by Fitch to South Florida Stadium LLC.'s stadium revenue bonds.

The rating withdrawal is in connection with the termination of the letter of credit that had supported the bonds.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012);

--'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds' (June 20, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds

http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=681737

U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria

http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=672570

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTP://FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.