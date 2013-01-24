ñol

Fitch W/Ds Credit Enhanced Rtgs on Miami-Dade County IDA, FL (Dolphins Stadium) 2000 and 2006 Bonds

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 3:20 PM | 2 min read
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Fitch Ratings withdraws its 'A+/F1+' credit enhanced rating on the following bonds:

--Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority (FL) (Dolphins Stadium Project) industrial development revenue bonds (taxable) series 2000;

--Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority (FL) (Dolphins Stadium Project) industrial development revenue bonds (taxable) series 2006.

The long-term rating assigned to the bonds is revised to 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook based on the underlying rating assigned by Fitch to South Florida Stadium LLC.'s stadium revenue bonds.

The rating withdrawal is in connection with the termination of the letter of credit that had supported the bonds.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Fitch Ratings
Primary Analyst
Richard Park
Director
+1-212-908-0289
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
or
Secondary Analyst
Trudy Zibit
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0689
or
Media Relations:
Elizabeth Fogerty, +1-212-908-0526 (New York)
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com

