ePIPE® Team Awarded 2 Patents for In-place Pipe Restoration and Internal Leak Sealing System for Pipes

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC (PRT), announced today that they have been awarded Patent #'s 8343579 and 8354140 by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

These patents are focused on improvements to ePIPE technology that provides for an internal barrier coating and leak sealing process which is applied internally in pipes while the pipes remain in-place, preventing leaks and reducing the effects of lead leaching without having to use conventional repair and repiping methods. This patent covers pipes used to carry potable water, natural gas, fire sprinkler systems and drains.

“Our research and development team is proud of our ongoing innovation program and this accomplishment. Focusing on commercializing smart innovative green solutions is part of our ‘Made in America' philosophy. These patents, added to our existing and evolving portfolio of patents and IP supports us in this pursuit,” said Larry Gillanders, CEO.

Gillanders added: “We recently added a 2 hour return to service ‘in-place' lining material approved by NSF in the US and by the UK's Secretary of State (Drinking Water Inspectorate) for use in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland as a solution for protecting drinking water systems.”

In the US, Pipe Restoration Technologies licenses ePIPE technology programs through ACE DuraFlo Systems, LLC.

The ACE DuraFlo®, ePIPE® team has been twice nominated for the US National Medal of Technology and Innovation. In Canada, Mr. Gillanders is a qualified nominee for the 2013 Manning Awards for Innovation.

About ePIPE®

The patented ePIPE process involves restoring pipes in-place, with an application of an epoxy barrier coating resulting in a restored epoxy lined piping system. The process provides for a solution for pinhole leaks, epoxy lining, corrosion control and prevention of lead leaching from pipes for both commercial and residential piping systems. ePIPE service providers are located in the US, Canada, UK, Mexico, Europe and Russia. ePIPE products are sold under the brand names PurPipe®, Nu Pipe® and ePIPE®. For more information, contact ACE DuraFlo Systems at (800) 359-6369 or at www.epipeinfo.com.