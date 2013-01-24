ñol

Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 3:14 PM | 1 min read
LAUREL, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Sanderson Farms, Inc. SAFM today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 (seventeen cents) per share payable February 19, 2013, to stockholders of record on February 5, 2013.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

SAFM-G

Sanderson Farms, Inc.
Mike Cockrell, 601-649-4030
Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer

