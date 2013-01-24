Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

LAUREL, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Sanderson Farms, Inc. SAFM today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 (seventeen cents) per share payable February 19, 2013, to stockholders of record on February 5, 2013.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

SAFM-G