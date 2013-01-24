W.J. Bradley Mortgage Capital, LLC Welcomes Industry Veteran, Steve Majerus

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

W.J. Bradley Mortgage Capital, LLC, (W.J. Bradley), a privately held independent mortgage-lending firm headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, has appointed industry veteran, Steve Majerus, as Retail Sales Regional Manager. The appointment of Majerus signals W.J. Bradley's continued efforts for growth in the Western region of the country.

Steve Majerus, Retail Sales Regional Manager (Photo: Business Wire)

“This addition enhances our ability to expand our presence in the Northern California market, which contributes to further solidifying our position as an industry leader,” said Scott Brooks, the Executive Managing Director, National Sales. “We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the organization and know that in this role, he will lend his expertise to driving the existing team toward continued success.”

Majerus brings 18 years of senior management experience in loan production, sales and marketing, secondary marketing, and operations. Most recently, Majerus led production efforts for First California Mortgage as Executive Vice President, National Production. In his new role with W.J. Bradley, he will concentrate on leveraging his expertise in strategic planning and profitability to build on the Company's presence in the greater Northwest region of the country.

About W.J. Bradley Mortgage Capital, LLC

W.J. Bradley Mortgage Capital, LLC is a residential mortgage banking firm headquartered in Centennial, Colorado with centralized fulfillment operations in Salt Lake City, Utah. With more than 67 branch locations, located predominantly in the Western region of the United States, the Company is licensed in 20 states and currently operates with more than 1,300 professionals.

