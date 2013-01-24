National Planning Corporation® Names John C. Johnson as New President of Broker Dealer

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

National Planning Corporation (NPC®), one of the country's fastest-growing broker dealers, announced today John C. Johnson has been promoted to president of NPC, which is part of National Planning Holdings®, Inc. (NPH), among the nation's largest broker-dealer networks. NPC was created specifically for the Independent Investment Professional and Johnson has been the firm's interim president since November 2012.

Prior to his promotion, Johnson held dual roles as senior vice president of NPC and first vice president, NPH. He will now lead all departments including strategic development, product development, and advisor planning and education. His focus will include ensuring that Independent Investment Professionals have access to the most comprehensive business processing technology, research tools and reports, a wide-range of top-tier investment products, and the highest quality education and training that advisors have grown to expect from NPC.

"John is uniquely qualified to lead NPC forward, having spent more than a dozen years with the firm in many different capacities, including working directly with our advisors through product support and business development, building relationships with them and servicing their needs," said Jim Livingston, chief executive officer, NPH. “He knows the business, the economic environment, and has the experience and vision to be a solid strategic partner to our advisors to help them build, manage and protect their businesses.”

Johnson is a Fellow of the Life Office Management Association (LOMA) and holds LOMA Associate designations in Insurance Regulatory Compliance and Insurance Agency Administration. With more than 25 years in the financial services industry, Johnson holds FINRA Series 7, 8, 24 and 63 registrations as well as a California Insurance license with variable authority.

"We have a great team here. I look forward to building on the past success at NPC and setting the direction for the future, working even more closely with all of our stakeholders including advisors, administrative professionals, employees and investors, to help each group reach its goals,” said Johnson.

Prior to NPC, Johnson was vice president, account management for MetLife Investors, Inc., formerly Security First Group, Inc. Johnson received his bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

About National Planning Holdings, Inc.

National Planning Holdings, Inc. (NPH), designed to help Independent Investment professionals and their clients reach unprecedented levels of success, is a broker-dealer holding company and an affiliate of Lansing, Mich.-based Jackson National Life Insurance Company. NPH serves as the holding company for the independent broker-dealers INVEST Financial Corporation, Investment Centers of America, National Planning Corporation, and SII Investments, Inc. Collectively, the NPH broker-dealer network currently has 3,540 registered representatives (as of 12/30/12). NPH and Jackson are wholly owned by Prudential plc PUK, a company incorporated and with its principal place of business in the United Kingdom. Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.