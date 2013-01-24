TCF Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

WAYZATA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Board of Directors of TCF Financial Corporation (“TCF”) TCB today declared quarterly cash dividends on TCF's common shares, 7.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and 6.45% Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

A quarterly cash dividend of $.05 per common share is payable on February 28, 2013 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2013. At December 31, 2012, there were 163.4 million common shares outstanding listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TCB.

A quarterly cash dividend of $.46875 per depositary share is payable on March 1, 2013 to holders of record of the depositary shares, representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the 7.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, at the close of business on February 15, 2013.

A quarterly cash dividend of $.3225 per share is payable on March 1, 2013 to holders of record of the 6.45% Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock at the close of business on February 15, 2013.

About TCF Financial Corporation

TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company with $17.9 billion in total assets at September 30, 2012. The company has nearly 430 branches in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Indiana, Arizona and South Dakota, providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment finance business in all 50 states, commercial inventory finance business in the U.S. and Canada, and indirect auto finance business in 40 states. For more information about TCF, please visit http://ir.tcfbank.com.