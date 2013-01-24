Fitch Assigns Strategic Asset Services, LLC a Commercial Mortgage Special Servicer Rating of 'CSS3'

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Fitch Ratings assigns Strategic Asset Services, LLC (SAS) a commercial mortgage special servicer rating of 'CSS3'. The special servicer rating reflects Fitch's assessment of the company's experienced asset management team, effective internal control environment and governance around asset management resolutions and servicing functions, its relationship with H/2 Capital Partners, as well as limited experience acting as special servicer for rated CMBS transactions.

SAS is a special servicer based in New York City that, through its predecessor, has been servicing commercial real estate since 2003. The platform was acquired by the principals of H/2 Capital Partners (H/2) in 2010 to provide primary servicing and asset management for the commercial real estate investments of H/2 and other institutional third-party owners of commercial real estate credit assets. While independent of H/2, SAS shares a common ownership and maintains shared resources.

As of Sept. 30, 2012, SAS was named special servicer on 48 non-CMBS commercial mortgage loans with an unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $5.1 billion and actively special serviced nine loans with a UPB of $1.3 billion and two REO assets with a UPB of $117.1 million. SAS expects to be appointed by H/2 as special servicer on an additional $10.4 billion of CMBS loans and transactions for which H/2 is the controlling class representative.

