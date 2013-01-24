Linden Lab® Acquires Blocksworld

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Linden Lab, the makers of Second Life®, CreatorverseTM, PatternsTM, and other shared creative spaces, today announced that it has acquired the iPad game Blocksworld. Linden Lab will offer the game globally and will release it for new platforms, as the Blocksworld team joins the company.

Blocksworld is an iPad game in which players use cubes, wedges, rockets, wheels, motors and more to easily create 3D models of anything they can imagine - from race cars to animals to robots and more. These models come alive with realistic physics simulation, and users can play, interact with, or even explode their creations. As with Linden Lab's Creatorverse, Blocksworld allows users to share their creations with others to explore, play with, and remix to make them their own.

“Blocksworld is a great fit with what we do at Linden Lab,” said Rod Humble, CEO of Linden Lab. “It's a very user-friendly complement to our portfolio of shared creative spaces. We're happy to have the Blocksworld team join Linden Lab and are looking forward to bringing Blocksworld to the App Store worldwide soon!”

iPad is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

About Linden Lab

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, Linden Lab makes shared creative spaces that inspire and empower users to explore and share their creativity with others.

In 2003, the company released Second Life, the pioneering virtual world filled by the unique creations of its users, who can build anything they can imagine, socialize with others from around the world, and share or sell their creations in a thriving real-money marketplace.

Linden Lab has now expanded its portfolio to include new digital entertainment products, including Patterns, a new 3D universe for users to shape, and Creatorverse, a tablet and mobile game that allows users to set their creativity in motion.

For more about Linden Lab, its products, and career opportunities please visit LindenLab.com.