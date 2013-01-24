Office Depot Extends Deadline for Nominating Directors to Board

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Office Depot, Inc.ODP, a leading global provider of office supplies and services, today announced that, after discussions with Starboard Value LP (which together with its affiliates owns slightly less than 15 percent of the Company's outstanding Common Stock), its Board of Directors has amended and restated the Company's Bylaws to extend the deadline for stockholders to nominate candidates for election to the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's 2013 annual meeting of stockholders to the close of business on February 25, 2013.

About Office Depot

Office Depot provides office supplies and services through 1,675 worldwide retail stores, a dedicated sales force, top-rated catalogs, and global e-commerce operations. Office Depot has annual sales of approximately $11.5 billion, employs about 39,000 associates, and serves customers in 60 countries around the world.

Office Depot's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ODP. Additional press information can be found at: http://mediarelations.officedepot.com and http://socialpress.officedepot.com/.

