Modine Manufacturing Company Announces AHR Expo Show Lineup

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD concludes its 90th anniversary celebration of company founder A.B. Modine's invention of the unit heater by exhibiting at the 2013 AHR Expo in Dallas. This year, Modine has reserved more than 1,300 square feet – the most in the company's 96-year show history – and will showcase a number of new HVAC solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and educational markets.

One of the most anticipated unveilings will be the new Geofinity residential line of geothermal heat pumps. This will be the industry's introduction of the Geofinity line by Modine. Products on display include a water-to-water, water-to-air, and water-to-air/water combination unit. In addition, visitors will have a chance to view the 2012 AHR Expo Innovation Award winning Orb controller, now standard on almost every Geofinity unit.

Modine will also feature a number of additional models from their growing line of heating and air conditioning systems.

Effinity 93 – The most efficient line of gas fired unit heaters in North America grows to 13 models with 55,000 and 65,000 BTU/hr PTC models and the industry-first BTC blower models (on display). End users now have more options than ever when it comes to heating their buildings as efficiently as possible. On top of rebates being offered nationwide by numerous utility companies, Modine is currently offering a manufacturers rebate to all end-users who purchase and install 10 or fewer units by March 31, 2013. Rebate forms will be available for contractors at the Modine booth, and can also be downloaded from www.modinehvac.com/effinity93.

Atherion – Modine expands its commercial packaged ventilation line, introducing the all-new 7.5-15 ton B-cabinet model which will be on display. This cabinet size gives Modine's Atherion line a range of 7.5 – 30 tons. Designed to meet ASHRAE 189.1 and 62.1 standards for IEER efficiency and indoor air quality, the Atherion features optional high-efficiency gas heating and best-in-class MERV16 filtration. Its advanced Energy Recovery Module option makes the Atherion a high efficiency, 100 percent dedicated outside air unit, offering potential annual energy savings in the thousands of dollars.

Airedale ClassMate – Acquired in 2005, Modine's school products HVAC line – Airedale – will present the redesigned ClassMate, a vertical DX cooling and heat pump system. Improvements include a patented CF™ microchannel evaporator coil and a 100% economizer/mixing damper as standard.

Hot Dawg and Hot Dawg H 2 O – These low-profile unit heaters deliver heating for residential and light commercial applications utilizing natural gas, propane and hot water heating. The units are available in a range from 30,000 – 125,000 BTH/hr.

PTP gas fired unit heater – The PTP-series is a horizontal discharge unit heater, delivering 80% thermal efficiency in a robust package of design features. It includes a stainless steel tubular heat exchanger as standard on all units. The PTP also carries a 10-year heat exchanger warranty, providing customers with peace of mind.

In addition to the products mentioned, Modine's Coils group will also be on hand with their own booth, showcasing their ground-breaking CF coil technology.

Executives from Modine will be on hand to discuss features and details of all of these products, as well as how they meet the challenges of customers from a variety of regions thru a wide catalog of applications.

To learn more or to arrange one-on-one discussions with Modine executives, please contact Ray Schaffart at (262) 636-1504 or via e-mail at r.s.schaffart@na.modine.com. For more information about Modine Manufacturing and its product lines, visit www.modinehvac.com.

WHAT: Modine Manufacturing Co. executives, including CEO Tom Burke, available to discuss featured product displays at the AHR Expo, including an exclusive first-hand look at Geofinity, Modine's new geothermal heat pump line. Additionally, Commercial Products Group Vice President Matt McBurney will be available for one-on-one appointments to discuss the company's history and vision. WHERE: AHR EXPO Booths #1745, 1836 and 1837 Dallas, TX WHEN: January 28 – January 30, 2013

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2012 revenues of $1.6 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling technology and solutions to diversified global markets. Modine products are used in light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, off-highway and industrial equipment, and refrigeration systems. The company employs approximately 6,600 people at 30 facilities worldwide in 16 countries. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com. For more information about Modine's Commercial Products Group, visit www.modinehvac.com.