EMS Showcases ORION, a Single Integrated Platform for Clinical Simulation Management, at IMSH 2013 in Orlando

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

As part of an ongoing emphasis on leveraging the latest technologies to maximize user experience, EMS, a global leader in simulation management solutions for healthcare providers and educators, today announced the showcasing of Orion at the IMSH 2013 conference (Jan 27-29) in Orlando, FL. Orion is EMS' next generation simulation management platform for clinical training programs focused on improving learners' skills and optimizing patient outcomes.

“We're excited about showcasing Orion at IMSH. Orion is the result of a synergy between our customers and the latest technologies,” says Anurag Singh, President and CEO. “Our philosophy for the past 19 years has been to listen and address the needs of our customers as they grow and expand their simulation training initiatives.”

Some of Orion's capabilities include:

Increased choice for users – provides quick access to application functionality with just three clicks and enables easy search ability on every screen

– provides quick access to application functionality with just three clicks and enables easy search ability on every screen Easy management for center operators – offers an integrated single platform solution for simulation training with mannequins and patient-actors

– offers an integrated single platform solution for simulation training with mannequins and patient-actors Improved user experience – delivers the most feature functionality of any product in the simulation management space

– delivers the most feature functionality of any product in the simulation management space More flexibility using mobile devices – delivers streaming video, the ability to complete performance assessments and surveys, and manage video recordings

EMS has been a true pioneer in the clinical simulation market. An unparalleled number of firsts – including EMS' first-to-market clinical skills training and assessment software -- make EMS' solutions the benchmark by which all others are judged. EMS has been the driving force behind a number of innovations that continue to move the industry forward with new ideas and breakthrough technologies, such as Orion.

About Education Management Solutions, Inc. (EMS)

Hospitals, medical, nursing, and allied health schools, and counseling programs use EMS' suite of products to more efficiently manage clinical simulation centers, effectively evaluate learner performance, and digitally document simulated events. As the leader in simulation management technology since its founding in 1994, EMS offers complete turnkey solutions that include integrated software and hardware, design and planning, engineering, configuration, installation, training, and support.