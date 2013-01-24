Vitera Healthcare Solutions Partners With DiagnosisOne

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Vitera Healthcare Solutions, the nation's premier provider of best-in-class ambulatory electronic health records (EHR) and practice management software and services, has announced a partnership with DiagnosisOne, an Alere subsidiary specializing in clinical decision support (CDS) technology and analytics.

The agreement with DiagnosisOne furthers Vitera's commitment to delivering easy-to-use, feature-rich solutions that allow providers to focus on improving patient care. Practices using Vitera Stat—a comprehensive, integrated cloud-based EHR and practice management solution—can now access DiagnosisOne's extensive library of CDS content and patient education materials. The arrangement offers Vitera users an expanded toolset that supports real-time, evidence-based decisions at the point of care.

The CDS and education capabilities are the latest additions to Vitera Stat, and come at a critical time for physician practices. Stage 2 of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' meaningful use incentive program requires eligible providers to “use clinical decision support to improve performance on high-priority health conditions.” Through the partnership with DiagnosisOne, Vitera will enable its customers to not only meet today's meaningful use criteria, but also stay ahead of CDS objectives.

“We are dedicated to supporting physicians with easy-to-use and innovative solutions that help them stay ahead of change and spend their time where it's most important—with patients,” says Matthew Hawkins, CEO of Vitera Healthcare Solutions. “Vitera Stat's expanded clinical decision support tools and education resources demonstrate our commitment to helping customers achieve these goals.”

DiagnosisOne's CDS and patient education capabilities have been live within Vitera Stat since mid-November 2012. Both features have been popular with physicians. “The library of resources directly benefits my practice,” says Devi Pillai of Aravind Pillai, MD PA, adding that the patient education materials “have been particularly useful when working with individuals to manage chronic diseases.”

Also commenting on DiagnosisOne's collaboration with Vitera, company founder and CEO, Mansoor Khan, said, “This partnership affords us an opportunity to help physicians manage complex industry challenges, such as meeting meaningful use requirements, while improving patient care and clinical outcomes. We are excited to provide Vitera customers access to highly-targeted information, delivered in real-time at the point of care, that will enable them to personalize treatment for their patients.”

About Vitera Healthcare Solutions

Vitera Healthcare Solutions provides end-to-end clinical and financial technology solutions so physicians and medical professionals can work with patients instead of paperwork. Serving more than 400,000 healthcare professionals including 80,000 physicians, Vitera Healthcare Solutions provides electronic health records and practice management systems, processes 33 million transactions and 1.8 million e-prescriptions monthly, and serves several specialties including primary care, OB/GYN, pediatrics, cardiology and orthopedics in all sized practices and Community Health Centers. Physician focused and patient centric, Vitera Healthcare Solutions is based in Tampa, FL. For more information, visit www.viterahealthcare.com or call (877) 932-6301. Follow Vitera Healthcare Solutions on Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/ViteraHealthcare, and Twitter, http://twitter.com/#!/ViteraHealth.

About DiagnosisOne

DiagnosisOne provides the healthcare industry with unparalleled analytics and clinical decision support tools based on a single platform. Leveraging the world's largest library of evidence-based medical knowledge, DiagnosisOne's standards-based solutions integrate seamlessly with existing hospital and laboratory information systems to deliver actionable information that leads to better patient care, fewer errors and better clinical outcomes. DiagnosisOne's customers include healthcare providers, payers, EHR companies, systems integrators and government entities. Based in Lowell, Mass., DiagnosisOne was formed in 2003 by a team of physicians and healthcare IT professionals. In July 2012, DiagnosisOne joined Alere, a leading provider of near-patient diagnostics and monitoring services. For more information, visit www.DiagnosisOne.com.