Research and Markets: Telcos Pricing Strategies - 2012: Bridging the Gap Between Skyrocketing Traffic and Flat Revenues

This report focuses on the major trends in pricing policy, and highlights innovative strategies.

This report focuses on the major trends in pricing policy, and highlights innovative strategies.

It analyses trends in the mobile market for voice and SMS services, and takes a close look at mobile data services.

It also examines pricing strategies for the fixed network market, as well as service bundles.

- In a context of relatively low prices and increasing traffic, what are the major trends in pricing?

- Are different pricing strategies being used for ultrafast broadband (fiber and LTE)?

- Will operators have separate plans between the various telecommunication devices and services?

- What pricing strategies are operators using to counteract OTT services?

- For their part, are fixed network operators starting to limit the amount of data consumed?

- What forms of convergence are we seeing between fixed and mobile pricing?

- What multi-play strategies are operators adopting?

The report ships with a slideshow providing the reader with a synopsis of the study's essential points. It enables you:

- to share the principal findings rapidly with your colleagues

- to use the slides for your internal presentations

- or to simply browse through the main thoughts of the market study at a glance

