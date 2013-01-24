Florida Venture Forum to Award First "Champion's Awards" at the 2013 Florida Venture Capital Conference

TAMPA & MIAMI, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Florida Venture Forum (www.floridaventureforum.org) today announced that it will award the first two “Florida Venture Forum Champion's Awards” at the 22nd annual Florida Venture Capital Conference, to be held at the Sawgrass Marriott Resort & Golf Club in Ponte Vedra, FL, January 31 – February 1, 2013.

The Florida Venture Forum's Champion's Award will be given annually at the Forum's Florida Venture Capital Conference to individuals or firms in recognition of sustained, exceptional contributions to Florida's venture community and to the state's entrepreneurial companies. For nearly 30 years the Florida Venture Forum has been at the forefront of this effort, and many of the organization's past and present members will be clear candidates for the honor. At this year's conference two awards will be given.

The 2013 Florida Venture Capital Conference will feature presentations by more than 20 of Florida's most innovative, fast growing companies, chosen through a rigorous selection process. The Conference will also include panel discussions on topics including Valuations, eCommerce and eTailing, and an in-depth look at the state of the venture capital industry by Mark Heesen, president of the National Venture Capital Association. Registration to attend is still open at www.floridaventureforum.org.

About the Florida Venture Forum

The Florida Venture Forum, Inc. is Florida's oldest, largest and most prestigious statewide support group for venture capitalists and entrepreneurs. As an entrepreneurial networking group, the Florida Venture Forum educates entrepreneurs and assists them in identifying sources of venture capital. Created in 1984 by a group of high-level business leaders and academicians, the Florida Venture Forum helps ensure the success of Florida-based entrepreneurial ventures by offering expert counsel and educational advice.

Each year, the Florida Venture Forum presents the Florida Venture Capital Conference, now in its 22nd year. Florida's only statewide, later stage Venture Capital Conference, the event has attracted more than $2.7 billion dollars in venture capital funding for Florida-based companies since its inception.

For additional information and to register for the Conference, please call 813-335-8116 or visit www.floridaventureforum.org.