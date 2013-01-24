Chesapeake Lodging Trust Announces 2012 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Chesapeake Lodging Trust CHSP announced today the estimated income tax classification of the Trust's 2012 distributions on its common shares (CUSIP #165240102) and preferred shares (CUSIP #165240201). The income tax classification of the 2012 distributions as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following tables:

COMMON SHARES1: Total Cash Ordinary Declaration Record Payment Distribution Taxable Return of Date Date Date Per Share Dividend Capital 12/15/2011 12/31/2011 01/13/2012 $0.200000 $0.185956 $0.014044 02/08/2012 03/31/2012 04/13/2012 0.220000 0.204552 0.015448 05/25/2012 06/29/2012 07/13/2012 0.220000 0.204552 0.015448 08/13/2012 09/28/2012 10/15/2012 0.220000 0.204552 0.015448 Totals $0.860000 $0.799612 $0.060388

(1) Common shareholders should note that the fourth quarter 2012 distribution, which had a record date of December 31, 2012 and was paid on January 15, 2013, will be reported on the 2013 Form 1099-DIV to be provided to shareholders in January 2014.

PREFERRED SHARES: Total Cash Ordinary Declaration Record Payment Distribution Taxable Return of Date Date Date Per Share Dividend Capital 08/13/2012 09/28/2012 10/15/2012 $0.473600 $0.473600 $0.000000 12/13/2012 12/31/2012 01/15/2013 0.484375 0.484375 0.000000 Totals $0.957975 $0.957975 $0.000000

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Trust's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Trust is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Trust's distributions. No material change in these classifications is expected. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment to them of the Trust's distributions.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 15 hotels with an aggregate of 4,722 rooms in seven states and the District of Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Trust's website at www.chesapeakelodgingtrust.com.