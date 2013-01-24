Chesapeake Lodging Trust Announces 2012 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

Chesapeake Lodging Trust CHSP announced today the estimated income tax classification of the Trust's 2012 distributions on its common shares (CUSIP #165240102) and preferred shares (CUSIP #165240201). The income tax classification of the 2012 distributions as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following tables:
COMMON SHARES1:
|Total Cash
|Ordinary
|Declaration
|Record
|Payment
|Distribution
|Taxable
|Return of
|Date
|Date
|Date
|Per Share
|Dividend
|Capital
|12/15/2011
|12/31/2011
|01/13/2012
|$0.200000
|$0.185956
|$0.014044
|02/08/2012
|03/31/2012
|04/13/2012
|0.220000
|0.204552
|0.015448
|05/25/2012
|06/29/2012
|07/13/2012
|0.220000
|0.204552
|0.015448
|08/13/2012
|09/28/2012
|10/15/2012
|0.220000
|0.204552
|0.015448
|Totals
|$0.860000
|$0.799612
|$0.060388
|(1)
|Common shareholders should note that the fourth quarter 2012 distribution, which had a record date of December 31, 2012 and was paid on January 15, 2013, will be reported on the 2013 Form 1099-DIV to be provided to shareholders in January 2014.
PREFERRED SHARES:
|Total Cash
|Ordinary
|Declaration
|Record
|Payment
|Distribution
|Taxable
|Return of
|Date
|Date
|Date
|Per Share
|Dividend
|Capital
|08/13/2012
|09/28/2012
|10/15/2012
|$0.473600
|$0.473600
|$0.000000
|12/13/2012
|12/31/2012
|01/15/2013
|0.484375
|0.484375
|0.000000
|Totals
|$0.957975
|$0.957975
|$0.000000
This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Trust's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Trust is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Trust's distributions. No material change in these classifications is expected. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment to them of the Trust's distributions.
ABOUT CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST
Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 15 hotels with an aggregate of 4,722 rooms in seven states and the District of Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Trust's website at www.chesapeakelodgingtrust.com.
Chesapeake Lodging Trust
Douglas W. Vicari, 410-972-4142
