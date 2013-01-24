The Hillshire Brands Company to Webcast Second Quarter 2013 Earnings

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Hillshire Brands HSH today announced that its review of second quarter 2013 and fiscal year to date results will be broadcast live via the Internet on Thursday, January 31, 2013, at 9:30 a.m. CST. The webcast will feature comments on the results by Hillshire Brands' Chief Executive Officer Sean Connolly and Chief Financial Officer Maria Henry, and will include an update on the business. The webcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.hillshirebrands.com). The company plans to report results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2013 the morning of January 31, prior to the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site from 2 p.m. CST on January 31, 2013 through 5:00 p.m. CDT on July 31, 2013.

About The Hillshire Brands Company

The Hillshire Brands Company HSH is a leader in meat-centric food solutions for the retail and foodservice markets. The company generates nearly $4 billion in annual sales and has approximately 9,500 employees. Hillshire Brands' portfolio includes iconic brands such as Jimmy Dean, Ball Park, Hillshire Farm, State Fair, Sara Lee frozen bakery and Chef Pierre pies, as well as artisanal brands Aidells and Gallo Salame. For more information about the company, please visit www.hillshirebrands.com.