Jordan Health Systems, Inc. (JHSI) and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) Will Sign Letter of Intent for BIDMC to Become Sole Corporate Member of JHSI

PLYMOUTH, Mass. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Jordan Health Systems, Inc. (JHSI) and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) announced today they will sign a Letter of Intent for JHSI to become part of BIDMC. Beginning immediately, the parties will conduct a due diligence process with the intent of signing a definitive agreement later this year.

Jordan Health Systems would become part of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, but retain local management and board governance.

Peter Holden, Jordan Health Systems President and CEO, said, “After a comprehensive review and analysis of several affiliation opportunities, we chose BIDMC because our mutual interests are best aligned to fulfill the mission, values and vision of Jordan Hospital and the local communities we serve.”

Clark Hinkley, Chair, Jordan Board of Trustees, said, “For more than 100 years, Jordan Hospital has been a vital part of the communities we serve. This decision was not just about finances. It was about finding a healthcare affiliation that gives us the scale we need to compete in an ever-changing environment and ensure that local care will stay just that…local. By joining BIDMC, we will gain long-term financial stability without sacrificing who we are and what we believe in.”

Dr. Kevin Tabb, BIDMC President and CEO, said, “We are pleased that Jordan has taken this important first step in choosing to join with Beth Israel Deaconess. They are an excellent community healthcare provider, the type of partner we embrace as vital to our growing network of hospitals and physicians. Signing this Letter of Intent is an important step toward working with Jordan to deliver the right care in the right place at the right time.

One of the most exciting aspects of this relationship is that we entered into talks with Jordan collaboratively with Atrius Health. This relationship among the three organizations will serve to enhance the scope and coordination of care for patients in Jordan's community.”

Dr. Gene Lindsey, President and CEO of Atrius Health, a non-profit alliance of independent medical groups which selected BIDMC as its preferred tertiary hospital more than three years ago, said the planned affiliation between BIDMC and Jordan Hospital would expand hospital choices for patients of the Atrius Health groups south of Boston.

“BIDMC and Atrius Health have worked together for several years, and are each considered leaders in providing high quality care in an efficient, coordinated way and in developing innovative new models under new global payment systems. We look forward to bringing this team approach to the communities served by Jordan Hospital,” said Dr. Lindsey.

The affiliation will also align with the resources of Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at BIDMC, a physician group that includes world-renowned specialists who will bring their expertise to the complex cases that require the resources of an academic medical center.

Holden added that JHSI was attracted to an affiliation with BIDMC not only because the institution is a patient care, teaching and research affiliate of Harvard Medical School, but also because of BIDMC's strong legacy of inclusion and compassionate care. “We share the same values,” he said.

Also, under terms of the agreement, JHSI would continue to maintain its not-for-profit status.

No specific timetable was announced for the signing of a definitive agreement. Both organizations indicated they will update the communities they serve whenever necessary.

About Jordan Hospital

Jordan Hospital is a not-for-profit organization serving 12 towns in Plymouth and Barnstable Counties. Established in 1901, Jordan Hospital is a full-service, 155-bed acute care community hospital accredited by The Joint Commission, the College of American Pathologists, the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, and the American College of Radiology. For more information, visit www.jordanhospital.org.

About Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is a patient care, teaching and research affiliate of Harvard Medical School, and currently ranks third in National Institutes of Health funding among independent hospitals nationwide.

BIDMC has a network of community partners that includes Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham, Anna Jaques Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital, Commonwealth Hematology-Oncology, Beth Israel Deaconess HealthCare, Community Care Alliance, Atrius Health and Hebrew SeniorLife. BIDMC is also clinically affiliated with the Joslin Diabetes Center and is a research partner of Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center. BIDMC is the official hospital of the Boston Red Sox. For more information, visit www.bidmc.org.