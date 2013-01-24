Genscape Announces Strategic Partnership with Progressive Fuels Limited

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Genscape, a leader in the research, development, and deployment of patented in-the-field energy infrastructure monitoring systems, announces today its strategic partnership with Progressive Fuels Limited (PFL), an independent broker in the physical and financial renewable fuel markets. This partnership between Genscape and PFL lays the groundwork for a streamlined, more transparent way to trade verified RINs in the renewable fuels market.

"The strategic partnership between Genscape and PFL clears a path for more liquid, more efficient RINs trading. The pairing is great ... Genscape's RIN Integrity Network™ creates trust in the RIN, and PFL's Easy Trade© platform enables efficient electronic trading of a trusted product. We are excited to work with PFL to offer this service to the industry," says Robert Barton, Managing Director of Ag & Biofuels at Genscape

This joint venture will create an electronic marketplace for Genscape verified RINs providing buyers and sellers the ability to trade in a more liquid market through PFL's Easy Trade© platform. Easy Trade© is pioneering the transition of Renewable Identification Number (RINs) trading from voice-negotiated deals to an electronic, more transparent channel.

Genscape's RIN Integrity Network™ is the industry's most robust Quality Assurance Program (QAP) for RIN verification. The program aligns with the EPA's QAP requirements and provides the most flexibility to renewable fuel producers, obligated parties, mid-market participants and anyone looking to gain trust and confidence in the RINs market.

David Dunn, commodities analyst at PFL, agrees: “Recent fraud in the D4 RIN market has created trust issues and resulted in an uneven playing field for producers. The stringent requirements of the Genscape QAP program will allow PFL to broker their approved plants' RINs on equal footing with those from the largest producers.”

About Genscape

Genscape is the leading global provider of energy information for commodity and financial markets. Utilizing patented technologies and proprietary algorithms, Genscape provides accurate & timely data on capacities, flow and utilization for all major energy commodities. Genscape's RIN Integrity Network™ is the industry's most robust quality assurance program (QAP) for RIN verification. The company's goal is to reestablish a liquid RINs market by restoring integrity to RINs, providing better fundamentals as foundation for market transparency and establishing an electronic marketplace to make transactions of validated RINs more secure and efficient. Genscape is the official corporate partner of the National Biodiesel Board (NBB) for RIN integrity. Find out more about the RIN Integrity Network at http://www.genscape.com/biodiesel-rin-integrity-network.

About Progressive Fuels Limited

PFL is an independent broker in the physical and financial renewable fuel markets. PFL business units include Progressive Fuels Limited which is unregulated and PFL Futures Limited which is regulated by the National Futures Association (“NFA”). PFL is client focused, innovative, driven and responsive. PFL's team of market specialists consistently strive to provide unrivaled voice brokerage services, up-to-the-minute market information, timely execution of transactions, and efficient post trade services for our clients. The company acts as an independent introducing broker in all dealings to deliver the best, most accurate and unbiased prices for all products and terms we broker. Find out more about PFL at http://www.progressivefuelslimited.com/.

About Easy Trade©

Easy Trade© offers secure online access to the North American over-the-counter (OTC) Energy and Agriculture markets. Easy Trade© is based on the Liquid Trading Platform, the technology behind the IMEX (International Mercantile Exchange) and some of the world's leading interdealer broker OTC trading platforms. The Easy Trade© Platform is secure, sophisticated, flexible and highly scalable. It has been configured specifically to meet the needs of traders, marketers, end users and other market participants in the Energy, Agriculture and related markets. Find out more about Easy Trade© at http://www.theeasytrader.com/.

