Fitch: 2013 Latin America Insurance and Banking Outlook Teleconferences

Fitch Ratings will host English and Spanish language teleconferences to discuss its 2013 outlook for Latin America Insurance and Banking.

The English language insurance call will take place on Wednesday Feb. 6th at 9:00 AM EST, followed by the Spanish language call at 10:30 AM EST. The English language banking call will take place on Thursday Feb. 7th, followed by the Spanish language call at 10:30 AM EST.

After a brief introduction by Peter Shaw, Managing Director and Regional Credit Officer for Latin America, Franklin Santarelli, Managing Director of the Latin America Financial Institutions Group, will give a 30-minute presentation about how 2013 will test the quality of the economic rebound in the region in term of asset quality for banks and technical results for insurance companies, which are the most important rating triggers for the region as a whole.

Special emphasis will be placed on Brazilian and Mexican banks, as well as on Central American and insurance companies in the Southern Cone. Senior members of the Latin America Financial Institutions and Insurance team will be available for Q&A following the presentation.

Teleconference Details:

Latin America Insurance - English Call

Date: Wednesday Feb. 6th

Time: 9:00 AM EST

Call ID: 91143220

U.S. Toll Free Dial In: +1-877-467-8597

International Dial In: +1-706-902-0405

Latin America Insurance - Spanish Call

Date: Wednesday Feb. 6th

Time: 10:30 AM EST

Call ID: 91146460

U.S. Toll Free Dial In: +1-877-467-8597

International Dial In: +1-706-902-0405

Latin America Banking - English Call

Date: Thursday Feb. 7th

Time: 9:00 AM EST

Call ID: 91010082

U.S. Toll Free Dial In: +1-877-467-8597

International Dial In: +1-706-902-0405

Latin America Banking - Spanish Call

Date: Thursday Feb. 7th

Time: 10:30 AM EST

Call ID: 91014519

U.S. Toll Free Dial In: +1-877-467-8597

International Dial In: +1-706-902-0405

International Toll Free access is as follows:

Argentina 08006660273

Bolivia 800100835

Brazil 08008916189

Chile 12300206168

Colombia 018005180165

Costa Rica 08000130990

Dominican Rep. 18887512305

El Salvador 8006392

Mexico 018009269157

Panama 0018002018157

Peru 080052957

Spain 900971520

U.K. 08000288438

Uruguay 00040190120

Venezuela 08001002762

A full presentation will be available for each call on the day of the teleconference on Fitch Ratings' website, under 'Events'.

2013 Outlook reports for Latin America Insurance and Banking are available at www.fitchratings.com/outooks.

Replay will be available beginning two hours after each call until March 6th for insurance and March 7th for banking under the respective Conference ID# provided above. The dial-in numbers for the replay are +1-855-859-2056 (toll-free in the U.S.) and +1-404-537-3406.

For further information, please go to www.fitchratings.com or contact Kathleen Holtzman at +1-212-908-9103 or kathleen.holtzman@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

