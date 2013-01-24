Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Announces Winners of the Get Active, Get Fit School Challenge

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield today announced the winners of the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Get Active, Get Fit School Challenge hosted by Radio Disney.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 17 percent (or 12.5 million) of children and adolescents aged 2-19 are obese. Since 1980, obesity prevalence among children and adolescents has nearly tripled. To help mitigate this alarming trend, which significantly increases children's probability of developing serious health problems, in partnership with Radio Disney, Anthem designed the Get Active, Get Fit School Challenge to motivate kids and families to achieve fitness together by engaging in fun activities daily.

To successfully complete the Challenge, students had to be active via any activity of their choice at least 20 minutes a day for a minimum of 40 of the 55 days during the Oct. 1-Nov. 24, 2012, contest period.

The 20 Ohio schools with the highest percentage of participation have won a live dance party at their school hosted by Radio Disney AM 1260. And five schools that completed the Challenge were awarded gym equipment packages valued at $500 each through a random drawing.

“Anthem in Ohio created the Get Active, Get Fit School Challenge with Radio Disney in 2009, and seeing the impact over the years has been phenomenal,” said Erin Hoeflinger, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio. “I am passionate about being a positive influence on kids' health, and this program has met both my personal and professional expectations.”

In 2012, the event's fourth year in Ohio, the challenge was completed by more than nearly 70,000 children at 188 Ohio elementary schools. Nearly 384,000 students nationwide signed up to participate in this year's Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Get Active, Get Fit School Challenge in Colorado, Georgia, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Upstate New York, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Congratulations to the winning Ohio schools:

Winners of live dance parties hosted by Radio Disney at their school in February/March:

Dover Elementary in Westlake

Erwine Intermediate School in Akron

Forest School in North Olmsted

Gardiner Early Learning Center in Chagrin Falls

Imagine Madison Avenue School of Arts in Toledo

John Sherman Elementary in Mansfield

Mentor Ridge Middle School in Mentor

Oak Intermediate School in New Boston

Old Fort Elementary School in Old Fort

Poland Union Elementary School in Poland

St. Columbkille School in Parma

St. Ignatius School in Cincinnati

St. Joseph School in Amherst

St. Mary School in Cincinnati

St. Mary School in Vermilion

St. Thomas More in Cincinnati

St. Vincent De Paul School in Cleveland

Stockyard Community Elementary School in Cleveland

Timmons Elementary in Chagrin Falls

Youngstown Community School in Youngstown

Winners of $500 Gym equipment packages:

The Academy Minds in Motion in Springboro

Dorr Elementary in Toledo

The Knight Academy in Toledo

Norton Cornerstone Elementary in Norton

Watterson Lake School in Cleveland

