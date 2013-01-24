Innovation Awards Announced at the Nation's Largest Regional Food Show

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The 2013 Fresno Food Expo presented by Union Bank is excited to announce a new opportunity for California's San Joaquin Valley based food producers to increase product exposure and gain recognition as industry trendsetters with the introduction of the inaugural San Joaquin Valley New Product Awards presented by Baker, Peterson & Franklin CPA, LLP. Exhibiting companies are eligible to enter their new food product, varietal or packaging concept for an opportunity to compete for the “Fresno Food Expo Industry Award” and the “Fresno Food Expo People's Choice Award.” New Product Award applications are available to registered 2013 Fresno Food Expo exhibitors at www.FresnoFoodExpo.com/content/expo/new-product-awards and will be accepted now through February 15. The public voting process will begin on February 20, 2013 on the Fresno Food Expo Website and Facebook page at facebook.com/fresnofoodexpo.

The “Fresno Food Expo Industry Award” will be reviewed and ranked by the Fresno Food Expo advisory committee made up of marketing and food industry leaders based categories that may include, but are not limited to: innovation, marketability, creativity and presentation before final selections are sent to a panel of celebrity judges that will judge and announce the winner live during the business-to-business portion of the 2013 Fresno Food Expo on March 14, 2013.

The “Fresno Food Expo People's Choice Award” gives the public the opportunity to vote for their favorite new food product or package and show support for their region's most innovative food producers. The public can start voting for their favorite product beginning February 20 on the Fresno Food Expo website or Facebook page. Votes will be counted by the number of “Likes” each product receives, which will boost product awareness online and give added promotional value and marketplace energy to participating companies. The winner will be announced at 7:30 p.m. during the public portion of the 2013 Fresno Food Expo.

“The San Joaquin Valley is the largest food production region in the world and is home to a wide variety of innovative products including Cuties, Boboli Pizza Crust, as well as iconic marketing concepts like the Dancing Raisin,” said Amy Huerta, Local Business Initiatives Manager, City of Fresno. “Beyond those products, there is a large breadth of value add, specialty and fresh food products that we are proud to showcase and honor as part of the inaugural San Joaquin Valley New Product Awards at the 2013 Fresno Food Expo.”

“This regional food show offers the unique opportunity to connect on a personal level with producers and manufacturers right in their own backyard while also having the opportunity to see the facility or field where products are grown all in one short visit,” said Faye Greenberg, Executive Director of Team Sales for Save Mart Supermarkets. “It's time that the creative innovation of this region's food producers is professionally recognized on its own turf. I look forward to closely following The People's Choice Award as it is a reflection of potential consumer demand for new products hitting the marketplace.”

The Fresno Food Expo, established in 2011, quickly received national exposure for being the first and largest regional food show in the U.S. of its kind. The Expo is open exclusively to food producers that are locally owned and headquartered in California's 8-county San Joaquin Valley region.

The San Joaquin Valley represents over 69% of the commodities in California including 100% of Raisins, 99% of Pistachios, 90% of Oranges, 86% of Almonds and is home to 7 of California's top 10 Agricultural producing counties. The region's proximity to fresh products and access to markets around the world, has not only made this region the most productive place for growing and processing food and beverage products, but has become the starting ground for innovation in the food industry.

The Fresno Food Expo attracts buyers from all categories and retail types including Safeway, Mi Pueblo Foods, Sysco, Save Mart Supermarkets, Melissa's World Variety Produce, Foodmaxx, Sanger and Fresno Unified School Districts, Wal-Mart, Food 4 Less, Costco, Whole Foods, Porterville Development Center, Tony's Fine Foods, WinCo, Trader Joes and local and regional restaurateurs.

The 2013 Fresno Food Expo will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2013, at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center New Exhibit Hall. For more information on the Fresno Food Expo or the San Joaquin Valley New Product Awards, please visit FresnoFoodExpo.com.

The 2013 Fresno Food Expo is supported by the following well-known Valley businesses that have signed on as sponsors in support of the regional food show and its mission: California Raisin Marketing Board, AgLink.com, Baker, Peterson & Franklin, CPA, LLP, Busseto Foods, California Centers for International Trade Development, Certified Meat Products, City of Fresno, Cuties by Fowler Packing, Gerawan Farming Prima Brand, Johanson Transportation Service, Lyons, KMJ Newstalk 580, Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, Union Bank, Valley Lahvosh Baking Company, Wawona Frozen Foods and Wawona Packing Company at the Major Level.