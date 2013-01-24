'Collective on Facebook' Launches as First-Ever Product to Tap Into Collective's Powerful Proprietary Data on World's Leading Social Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

With social media becoming an increasingly vital part of marketers' digital advertising plans, Collective, the global leader in data-driven, multi-screen advertising solutions for brands, is introducing Collective on Facebook, a new product that for the first time marries Collective's exclusive data and in-depth audience targeting capabilities to Facebook, the most popular social network in the world, through Facebook Exchange (FBX).

Starting today, Collective on Facebook will be available to the company's clients as part of a comprehensive, digital advertising buy. With this addition to its roster of products, Collective continues to break down media silos, connecting data-driven, multi-screen advertising between TV, online, mobile and now social media channels.

“Marketers are eager to coordinate advertising across screens and platforms,” said Joe Apprendi, CEO, Collective. “Not only does this simplify the complexity of executing an advertising campaign dependent upon multiple partners and technologies, but vastly increases ad effectiveness and efficiency.”

According to a recent report from William Blair & Company, FBX could increase click-through rates by more than 50 percent – if it provides more targeting data. With the report also stating that FBX ads presently comprise about 25 percent of Facebook's right-rail advertising block, it may not be surprising that it says that some advertisers are reporting that FBX owns 2-3 percent of their entire marketing budget. In addition, media intelligence company Aggregate Knowledge recently conducted a study of 25 campaigns that ran in the fourth quarter of 2012, finding that media plans that included Facebook resulted in 24% more new sales than those that didn't. As such, Collective on Facebook is a strong investment for those launching a digital marketing campaign.

