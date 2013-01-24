Fitch Affirms Nissan Auto Receivables Owner Trust 2012-A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

As part of its ongoing surveillance, Fitch Ratings affirms three classes of the Nissan Auto Receivables Owner Trust 2012-A transaction as follows:

--Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--Class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

The rating affirmations are based on available credit enhancement and loss performance. The collateral pool continues to perform within Fitch's expectations. Based on the current structure and credit enhancement, the securities are able to withstand stress scenarios consistent with the original ratings and make full payments to investors in accordance with the terms of the documents.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'U.S. Auto Loan ABS Rating Criteria' (April 16, 2012);

--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012).

