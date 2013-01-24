Harlem Globetrotters Bring Their "You Write the Rules" World Tour to a National Television Audience

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Known as innovators of the game of basketball for decades, the world famous Harlem Globetrotters will showcase their 2013 “You Write the Rules” World Tour to a national television audience in a one-hour ESPN special.

“The Harlem Globetrotters Special, presented by Wonderful Pistachios” premieres on ESPN on Feb. 10, at 5:00 p.m. EST, with re-airs on ESPN2 scheduled for Feb. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST and March 2 at 11:00 p.m. EST. ESPN commentator Jon Sciambi will provide play-by-play for the telecast.

For the first time ever, fans decide the rules for Globetrotters games that could affect the final outcome. This could be anything from playing with two basketballs at once, to getting double the points for each basket made. Fans vote at www.harlemglobetrotters.com for rules they would like to see implemented in games throughout the 2013 tour.

The one-hour special will intersperse the Globetrotters' signature brand of family entertainment, amazing ball handling wizardry, athleticism and comedy with features on stars Big Easy Lofton, Dizzy Grant, Firefly Fisher and TNT Maddox, one of only 11 female player to ever wear the Globetrotters' famed red, white and blue.

The North American leg of the 2013 “You Write the Rules” World Tour tipped off on Dec. 26 and will run through April. The team will play over 270 games in nearly 240 cities in 45 states and nine Canadian provinces.

Sponsored by Howard Johnson Hotels, Wonderful Pistachios, Greyhound Lines, Spalding and Russell Athletic, the Original Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating their 87th consecutive year, continuing a world famous tradition of ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that continues to thrill fans of all ages. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 121 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers, while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. For the latest news and information, and to purchase Globetrotters tickets and team merchandise, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.